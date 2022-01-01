Fried chicken sandwiches in Rochester

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wimpy's Burger Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wimpy's Burger Basket

2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1277 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.49
Lettuce, mayo
Deep Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$7.49
Finger licking good ! Chicken fingers...not just on the kiddy menu. Try this adult sandwich. You'll be glad you did. Crispy fried chicken fingers with lettuce and fresh tomatoes. Topped with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing. Served on a hard roll.
Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.49
Lettuce, mayo with spicy crispy chicken.
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Swillburger

820 S Clinton Ave, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.25
Note: Contain gluten and dairy! Breaded and fried chicken breast // Di Paolo's bun
More about Swillburger
Sticky Soul and BBQ image

 

Sticky Soul and BBQ

625 Culver Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Our crispy fried chicken breast is topped with lettuce,
pickle and garlic dill dressing. Jazz it up! Smother the
breast with Bualo or Sweet n’ Sour sauce.
More about Sticky Soul and BBQ
Consumer pic

 

Patty Shack

1000 Hylan Dr. Suite D3, Henrietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.00
More about Patty Shack

