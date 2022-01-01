Fried chicken sandwiches in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
Wimpy's Burger Basket
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.49
Lettuce, mayo
|Deep Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$7.49
Finger licking good ! Chicken fingers...not just on the kiddy menu. Try this adult sandwich. You'll be glad you did. Crispy fried chicken fingers with lettuce and fresh tomatoes. Topped with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing. Served on a hard roll.
|Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.49
Lettuce, mayo with spicy crispy chicken.
Swillburger
820 S Clinton Ave, Rochester
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.25
Note: Contain gluten and dairy! Breaded and fried chicken breast // Di Paolo's bun
Sticky Soul and BBQ
625 Culver Road, Rochester
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Our crispy fried chicken breast is topped with lettuce,
pickle and garlic dill dressing. Jazz it up! Smother the
breast with Bu alo or Sweet n’ Sour sauce.