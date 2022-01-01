Garden salad in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Merc on main
Merc on main
240 East Main Street, Rochester
|Palermo's - Garden Salad (optional: add meat)
|$6.00
House Made Italian or Ranch Dressing
More about FAVO PIZZA & DRAFT HOUSE
FAVO PIZZA & DRAFT HOUSE
3400 Monroe Avenue, Rochester
|Garden Salad - Small
|$6.00
romaine/spinach/arugula/red cabbage/mushrooms/green peppers/chick peas/broccoli/cherry tomatoes/white french dressing
|Garden Salad - Large
|$11.00
romaine/spinach/arugula/red cabbage/mushrooms/green peppers/chick peas/broccoli/cherry tomatoes/white french dressing
More about Chester Cab Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Chester Cab Pizza
707 Park Ave, Rochester
|Garden Salad
|$7.99
More about Guida's Pizzeria
PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Guida's Pizzeria
404 Empire Blvd, Rochester
|Garden Salad Small
|$6.99
|Garden Salad Large
|$8.99
More about Good Guys Pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Good Guys Pizza
3313 Chili Ave, Rochester
|Garden Salad
|$7.99
Tomato, onion, lettuce, & croutons
More about Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Garden Salad
|$8.99
fresh crisp salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, sliced egg, croutons and choice of dressing.
More about Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
850 Longpond Road, Rochester
|Garden Salad
|$8.79
Fresh lettuce mix, tomatoes, black olives, cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.