Garden salad in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

 

Merc on main

240 East Main Street, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Palermo's - Garden Salad (optional: add meat)$6.00
House Made Italian or Ranch Dressing
More about Merc on main
FAVO PIZZA & DRAFT HOUSE image

 

FAVO PIZZA & DRAFT HOUSE

3400 Monroe Avenue, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad - Small$6.00
romaine/spinach/arugula/red cabbage/mushrooms/green peppers/chick peas/broccoli/cherry tomatoes/white french dressing
Garden Salad - Large$11.00
romaine/spinach/arugula/red cabbage/mushrooms/green peppers/chick peas/broccoli/cherry tomatoes/white french dressing
More about FAVO PIZZA & DRAFT HOUSE
Chester Cab Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Chester Cab Pizza

707 Park Ave, Rochester

Avg 3.7 (1363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$7.99
More about Chester Cab Pizza
Guida's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Guida's Pizzeria

404 Empire Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad Small$6.99
Garden Salad Large$8.99
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Good Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Good Guys Pizza

3313 Chili Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$7.99
Tomato, onion, lettuce, & croutons
More about Good Guys Pizza
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pellegrino's Deli Cafe

1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*Garden Salad$8.99
fresh crisp salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, sliced egg, croutons and choice of dressing.
More about Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE image

 

Happy Days On the Go - GREECE

850 Longpond Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Salad$8.79
Fresh lettuce mix, tomatoes, black olives, cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.
More about Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
Guida's Pizzeria image

 

Guida's Pizzeria

736 Elmgrove Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad Large$8.99
Garden Salad Small$6.99
More about Guida's Pizzeria

