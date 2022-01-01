Grilled chicken in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve grilled chicken
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wimpy's Burger Basket
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.49
Lettuce, tomato, mayo
SANDWICHES
East Ridge Family Restaurant
1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester
|Manhattan Chicken Grill
|$13.99
Chicken breast with swiss cheese, bacon & lettuce, tomato & mayo
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese & bleu cheese dressing, wheat wrap
|*Grilled Chicken Breast
|$5.00
PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Guida's Pizzeria
404 Empire Blvd, Rochester
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sub (Cold Sub)
|$10.99
Celebrate Cafe
70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester
|Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken
|$8.99
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, Asiago cheese, house croutons, and a side of Caesar dressing
|Grilled Chicken + Veggie + Hummus Snack Bowl
|$6.99
Antibiotic-FREE grilled chicken, carrots, celery, apples, hummus with Artisan crackers
|Grilled Chicken Pesto Wrap Pressed
|$10.95
Marinated grilled chicken tossed in our own pesto sauce, with fresh provolone, tomatoes, and spinach in a spinach wrap.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.99
grilled sliced chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing
Sticky Soul and BBQ
625 Culver Road, Rochester
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
8 oz. chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red
onion, and garlic dill dressing. Jazz it up! Smother the
breast with Bu alo or Sweet n’ Sour sauce.
|Grilled BBQ Chicken
|$14.99
FRENCH FRIES
Jines Restaurant
658 Park Avenue, Rochester
|K-Grilled Chicken Breast
|$5.95
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
850 Longpond Road, Rochester
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.49
Juicy grilled chicken, fresh lettuce mix, tomatoes, black olives, cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.79
Tender grilled chicken served inside of a warm tortilla and topped with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo.
|Grilled Chicken Melt
|$8.79
Savory grilled chicken tucked between two slices of buttery Texas toast, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and melted American cheese.
b.good
640 Jefferson Rd, Rochester
|Grilled Chicken Pesto
|$10.50
chicken, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, tomato, frisee, pine nut pesto, on toasted ciabatta (cal: 840) - Allergens: Dairy, Nut, Wheat