Grilled chicken in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Wimpy's Burger Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wimpy's Burger Basket

2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1277 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.49
Lettuce, tomato, mayo
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket
Item pic

SANDWICHES

East Ridge Family Restaurant

1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Manhattan Chicken Grill$13.99
Chicken breast with swiss cheese, bacon & lettuce, tomato & mayo
More about East Ridge Family Restaurant
*Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese & bleu cheese dressing, wheat wrap
*Grilled Chicken Breast$5.00
More about The Distillery
Guida's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Guida's Pizzeria

404 Empire Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast Sub (Cold Sub)$10.99
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Celebrate Cafe

70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken$8.99
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, Asiago cheese, house croutons, and a side of Caesar dressing
Grilled Chicken + Veggie + Hummus Snack Bowl$6.99
Antibiotic-FREE grilled chicken, carrots, celery, apples, hummus with Artisan crackers
Grilled Chicken Pesto Wrap Pressed$10.95
Marinated grilled chicken tossed in our own pesto sauce, with fresh provolone, tomatoes, and spinach in a spinach wrap.
More about Celebrate Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pellegrino's Deli Cafe

1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.99
grilled sliced chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing
More about Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
Sticky Soul and BBQ image

 

Sticky Soul and BBQ

625 Culver Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
8 oz. chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red
onion, and garlic dill dressing. Jazz it up! Smother the
breast with Bualo or Sweet n’ Sour sauce.
Grilled BBQ Chicken$14.99
More about Sticky Soul and BBQ
Jines Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Jines Restaurant

658 Park Avenue, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)
Takeout
K-Grilled Chicken Breast$5.95
More about Jines Restaurant
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE image

 

Happy Days On the Go - GREECE

850 Longpond Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.49
Juicy grilled chicken, fresh lettuce mix, tomatoes, black olives, cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.79
Tender grilled chicken served inside of a warm tortilla and topped with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Grilled Chicken Melt$8.79
Savory grilled chicken tucked between two slices of buttery Texas toast, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and melted American cheese.
More about Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
Consumer pic

 

Patty Shack

1000 Hylan Dr. Suite D3, Henrietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.50
More about Patty Shack
Grilled Chicken Pesto image

 

b.good

640 Jefferson Rd, Rochester

No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Pesto$10.50
chicken, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, tomato, frisee, pine nut pesto, on toasted ciabatta (cal: 840) - Allergens: Dairy, Nut, Wheat
More about b.good

