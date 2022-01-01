Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Sticky Soul and BBQ image

 

Sticky Soul and BBQ

625 Culver Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
8 oz. chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red
onion, and garlic dill dressing. Jazz it up! Smother the
breast with Bualo or Sweet n’ Sour sauce.
More about Sticky Soul and BBQ
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE image

 

Happy Days On the Go - GREECE

850 Longpond Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Comes on a hard roll
More about Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
Consumer pic

 

Patty Shack

1000 Hylan Dr. Suite D3, Henrietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.50
More about Patty Shack

