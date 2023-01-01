Grits in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve grits
SANDWICHES
East Ridge Family Restaurant
1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester
|Grits Side
|$3.99
Available till 1:30 PM
Nerdvana - Rochester
50 Adventure Place, Rochester
|Classic Shrimp & Grits
|$26.00
New Orleans inspired blackened shrimp and roasted andouille sausage served in a savory tomato and shrimp jus. Nestled in creamy, cheesy grits and topped with blistered tomatoes and fresh scallions.