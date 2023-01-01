Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb shanks in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve lamb shanks

Capri

130 East Avenue Ste 140A, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lamb shank$33.00
slow braised lamb shank, basmati pulao, cardamom, slivered almonds, carrots, raisins, jus
More about Capri
Levantine's Syrian Cafe & Cuisine

750 Elmgrove Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Lamb Shank over Bukhari Rice$18.00
⭐Special Alert⭐Fri 3/17 - Sat 3/18⭐
Braised Lamb Shank over Bukhari Rice
$18 dine in or takeout
You guys LOVED this when we introduced it in November, so we brought it back just for you!!
Enjoy our tender, braised lamb shank served over Bukhari rice loaded with caramelized onions, carrots and raisins. Choose one dip and one salad. Comes with a side of Chef Mohammad's signature hot sauce. You don't want to miss this 😍
Bukhari rice is based on a traditional recipe from the city of Bukhara, Uzbekistan. So why do Syrians cook Uzbek rice? You can thank the Silk Road and the centuries of trade and cultural exchange that linked modern day Uzbekistan and Syria (and far beyond, both east and west). The traditional route may have disintegrated in the 15th century, but here we are in Rochester in 2023 still reaping its delicious benefits.
More about Levantine's Syrian Cafe & Cuisine
SALADS

Basha Mediterranean Eatery

2900 monroe ave, rochester

Avg 4.6 (468 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lamb Shank Rice Bowl$25.25
Braised lamb shank, served with rice & white bean sauce ⓖ
More about Basha Mediterranean Eatery

