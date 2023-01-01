Lamb shanks in Rochester

⭐Special Alert⭐Fri 3/17 - Sat 3/18⭐

Braised Lamb Shank over Bukhari Rice

$18 dine in or takeout

You guys LOVED this when we introduced it in November, so we brought it back just for you!!

Enjoy our tender, braised lamb shank served over Bukhari rice loaded with caramelized onions, carrots and raisins. Choose one dip and one salad. Comes with a side of Chef Mohammad's signature hot sauce. You don't want to miss this 😍

Bukhari rice is based on a traditional recipe from the city of Bukhara, Uzbekistan. So why do Syrians cook Uzbek rice? You can thank the Silk Road and the centuries of trade and cultural exchange that linked modern day Uzbekistan and Syria (and far beyond, both east and west). The traditional route may have disintegrated in the 15th century, but here we are in Rochester in 2023 still reaping its delicious benefits.

