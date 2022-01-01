Macaroni salad in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve macaroni salad
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
99 Court Street, Rochester
|Macaroni Salad Pint
|$5.99
|Macaroni Salad Side
|$3.50
|Macaroni Salad Qt
|$9.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wimpy's Burger Basket
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|Macaroni Salad
|$4.29
SANDWICHES
East Ridge Family Restaurant
1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester
|Macaroni Salad
|$3.99
Macaroni Salad
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mac's Philly Steaks
298 Exchange Blvd, Rochester
|Macaroni Salad
|$3.29
PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Guida's Pizzeria
404 Empire Blvd, Rochester
|1lb Macaroni Salad
|$3.79
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Macaroni Salad
|$1.89
prepared fresh daily with celery, onions, green peppers, mayo and mustard
Sticky Soul and BBQ
625 Culver Road, Rochester
|Macaroni Salad
|$3.00
Macaroni Salad
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
850 Longpond Road, Rochester
|12 OZ Cup Macaroni Salad
|$4.99
|16 OZ Bowl Macaroni Salad
|$6.49