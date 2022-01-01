Milkshakes in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve milkshakes
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wimpy's Burger Basket
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|Classic Milkshake
|$4.89
|Specialty Milkshake
|$5.39
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|Strawberry Milkshake
|$4.00
|Chocolate Milkshake
|$4.00
|Vanilla Milkshake
|$4.00
Swillburger
820 S Clinton Ave, Rochester
|- Milkshake
|$6.50
One size fits all: 16oz // Level up with a mix-in
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
850 Longpond Road, Rochester
|Reg Milkshake
|$5.79
|Extra Large Milkshake
|$7.99
sadly we can not do WHIPPED CREAM for our extra large shakes.
|Lg Milkshake
|$6.79
Happy Days On the Go
2755 East Henrietta, Rochester
|Reg Milkshake
|$4.99
|Extra Large Milkshake
|$6.99
|Lg Milkshake
|$5.79