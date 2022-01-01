Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milkshakes in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve milkshakes

Wimpy's Burger Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wimpy's Burger Basket

2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1277 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Milkshake$4.89
Specialty Milkshake$5.39
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Strawberry Milkshake$4.00
Chocolate Milkshake$4.00
Vanilla Milkshake$4.00
More about The Distillery
- Milkshake image

 

Swillburger

820 S Clinton Ave, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
- Milkshake$6.50
One size fits all: 16oz // Level up with a mix-in
More about Swillburger
Jines Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Jines Restaurant

658 Park Avenue, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)
Takeout
K-Milkshake$2.50
More about Jines Restaurant
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE image

 

Happy Days On the Go - GREECE

850 Longpond Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Reg Milkshake$5.79
Extra Large Milkshake$7.99
sadly we can not do WHIPPED CREAM for our extra large shakes.
Lg Milkshake$6.79
More about Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
Happy Days On the Go image

 

Happy Days On the Go

2755 East Henrietta, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reg Milkshake$4.99
Extra Large Milkshake$6.99
Lg Milkshake$5.79
More about Happy Days On the Go
Consumer pic

 

Patty Shack

1000 Hylan Dr. Suite D3, Henrietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Milkshake$5.99
Oreo Milkshake$5.99
Chocolate Milkshake$5.99
More about Patty Shack

Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester

Ham Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Fish Sandwiches

Chicken Noodles

Home Fries

Rice Bowls

Pepperoni Pizza

Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Rochester to explore

Center City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Neighborhood of the Arts

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Upper Mount Hope

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Rochester to explore

Brockport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Pittsford

No reviews yet

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Victor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Medina

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston