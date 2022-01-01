Mozzarella sticks in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wimpy's Burger Basket
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.49
5 PC served with marinara sauce.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Chester Cab Pizza
707 Park Ave, Rochester
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.55
with chips & sauce
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mac's Philly Steaks
298 Exchange Blvd, Rochester
|Mozzarella Sticks
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.50
served with housemade
marinara sauce
PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Guida's Pizzeria
404 Empire Blvd, Rochester
|Mozzarella Sticks (6)
|$7.99
Served with Marinara Sauce
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Good Guys Pizza
3313 Chili Ave, Rochester
|Mozzarella Sticks (6)
|$6.99
With marinara
The tap It Bar and Grill
1761 Scottsville rd, Rochester
|Mozzarella sticks
|$7.95
Battered and deep fried mozzarella sticks, served with marinara.
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
850 Longpond Road, Rochester
|Mozzarella Sticks (6pc)
|$8.99
Comes with a side of marinara sauce.
Happy Days On the Go
2755 East Henrietta, Rochester
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.99
Comes with a side of tomato sauce