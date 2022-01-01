Mushroom burgers in Rochester

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wimpy's Burger Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wimpy's Burger Basket

2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1277 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Burger$7.99
Mushroom lovers' dream! Featuring grilled baby bella mushrooms paired with Swiss cheese. This juicy burger will have your taste buds singing. Served on a hard roll.
Garden Mushroom Veggie Burger$7.99
Swiss cheese with grilled mushrooms.
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket
Mac's Philly Steaks image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mac's Philly Steaks

298 Exchange Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.6 (3546 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Burger with mushroom, Swiss cheese & your choice of toppings.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping.***
More about Mac's Philly Steaks
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Swiss Mushroom Burger$15.50
swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and red onion
More about The Distillery
Blu Wolf Bistro image

 

Blu Wolf Bistro

657 Park Avenue, rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mushroom Burger$18.00
hamburger | swiss cheese | sautéed mushrooms | spinach | tomato | garlic aioli | brioche bun
More about Blu Wolf Bistro

