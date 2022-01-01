Mushroom burgers in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
Wimpy's Burger Basket
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|Mushroom Burger
|$7.99
Mushroom lovers' dream! Featuring grilled baby bella mushrooms paired with Swiss cheese. This juicy burger will have your taste buds singing. Served on a hard roll.
|Garden Mushroom Veggie Burger
|$7.99
Swiss cheese with grilled mushrooms.
Mac's Philly Steaks
298 Exchange Blvd, Rochester
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
Burger with mushroom, Swiss cheese & your choice of toppings.
The Distillery
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Swiss Mushroom Burger
|$15.50
swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and red onion