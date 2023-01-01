Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve paninis

Item pic

 

Celebrate Café - Linden Oaks

70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Panini w/ Pesto$12.95
Marinated grilled chicken tossed in our own pesto sauce, with fresh provolone, tomatoes, and spinach in a sourdough panini (or your choice of bread, wrap etc.)
More about Celebrate Café - Linden Oaks
Jines Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Jines Restaurant

658 Park Avenue, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Portabella Panini$13.99
Marinated grilled chicken, portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, red onions and chipotle mayonnaise
Egg Panini Sandwich$10.79
two eggs, choice of cheese, bacon, fresh spinach on herb focaccia served with homefries
Caribbean Panini$13.99
Marinated jerk seasoned chicken, pineapple. fresh spinach, and tomatoes
More about Jines Restaurant
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee - Rochester

200 East Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1457 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Turkey Panini$13.95
Turkey, cheddar, mayonnaise, bibb lettuce & tomato, served on freshly baked focaccia bread.
Soup & 1/2 Panini Combo$12.05
Pesto Chicken Panini$13.95
Chicken marinated in basil pesto with sun-dried tomato pesto, mozzarella & pesto aioli, served on freshly baked focaccia bread.
More about Spot Coffee - Rochester
Consumer pic

 

La Bola - 240 E Main St

240 E Main St, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cuban Panini$19.00
Spicy Pickles, Serrano Ham, Pork Loin, Grand Cru, Whole Grain Mustard
More about La Bola - 240 E Main St
Sips Coffee & Cafe image

 

Sips Coffee & Cafe

149 Pattonwood Drive, Rochester

Avg 4.8 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Melt Panini$0.00
White albacore tuna salad, cheddar, & fresh tomato.
Turkey Artichoke Panini$0.00
Turkey, artichokes, mozzarella, baby spinach, & balsamic vinaigrette.
Roasted Red Hummus Panini$0.00
Housemade hummus, feta, roasted red peppers, red onion, baby spinach, & sunflower seeds. (vegetarian)
More about Sips Coffee & Cafe

