Paninis in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve paninis
More about Celebrate Café - Linden Oaks
Celebrate Café - Linden Oaks
70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester
|Grilled Chicken Panini w/ Pesto
|$12.95
Marinated grilled chicken tossed in our own pesto sauce, with fresh provolone, tomatoes, and spinach in a sourdough panini (or your choice of bread, wrap etc.)
More about Jines Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Jines Restaurant
658 Park Avenue, Rochester
|Chicken & Portabella Panini
|$13.99
Marinated grilled chicken, portobello mushrooms, fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, red onions and chipotle mayonnaise
|Egg Panini Sandwich
|$10.79
two eggs, choice of cheese, bacon, fresh spinach on herb focaccia served with homefries
|Caribbean Panini
|$13.99
Marinated jerk seasoned chicken, pineapple. fresh spinach, and tomatoes
More about Spot Coffee - Rochester
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee - Rochester
200 East Ave, Rochester
|Roasted Turkey Panini
|$13.95
Turkey, cheddar, mayonnaise, bibb lettuce & tomato, served on freshly baked focaccia bread.
|Soup & 1/2 Panini Combo
|$12.05
|Pesto Chicken Panini
|$13.95
Chicken marinated in basil pesto with sun-dried tomato pesto, mozzarella & pesto aioli, served on freshly baked focaccia bread.
More about La Bola - 240 E Main St
La Bola - 240 E Main St
240 E Main St, Rochester
|Cuban Panini
|$19.00
Spicy Pickles, Serrano Ham, Pork Loin, Grand Cru, Whole Grain Mustard
More about Sips Coffee & Cafe
Sips Coffee & Cafe
149 Pattonwood Drive, Rochester
|Tuna Melt Panini
|$0.00
White albacore tuna salad, cheddar, & fresh tomato.
|Turkey Artichoke Panini
|$0.00
Turkey, artichokes, mozzarella, baby spinach, & balsamic vinaigrette.
|Roasted Red Hummus Panini
|$0.00
Housemade hummus, feta, roasted red peppers, red onion, baby spinach, & sunflower seeds. (vegetarian)