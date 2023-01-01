Philly cheesesteaks in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
The Distillery - Mt. Hope
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Philly Cheesesteak
|$17.50
grilled thinly sliced usda choice grass-fed sirloin steak, peppers, onions, sautéed mushrooms, mozzarella, toasted sub roll /
sub chicken at no additional charge
Hose 22
56 Stutson St, Rochester
|Philly Cheese Steak Salad
|$19.00
Shaved ribeye steak served with sautéed peppers & onions, with creamy queso and house made croutons over chopped romaine hearts.
I-Square - 400 Bakers Park
400 Bakers Park, Rochester
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$13.00
Chopped steak with peppers and onions served on a grilled bomber roll topped with cheddar jack and provolone cheese..
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$16.00
Shaved steak, peppers & onions melted with cheddar jack on grilled French bread.