Philly cheesesteaks in Rochester

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery - Mt. Hope

1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Philly Cheesesteak$17.50
grilled thinly sliced usda choice grass-fed sirloin steak, peppers, onions, sautéed mushrooms, mozzarella, toasted sub roll /
sub chicken at no additional charge
More about The Distillery - Mt. Hope
Consumer pic

 

Hose 22

56 Stutson St, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak Salad$19.00
Shaved ribeye steak served with sautéed peppers & onions, with creamy queso and house made croutons over chopped romaine hearts.
More about Hose 22
Item pic

 

I-Square - 400 Bakers Park

400 Bakers Park, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak$13.00
Chopped steak with peppers and onions served on a grilled bomber roll topped with cheddar jack and provolone cheese..
Philly Cheesesteak$16.00
Shaved steak, peppers & onions melted with cheddar jack on grilled French bread.
More about I-Square - 400 Bakers Park

