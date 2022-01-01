Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve pies

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

99 Court Street, Rochester

Avg 4.6 (13504 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Peanut Butter Pie$5.75
Peanut butter cookie crust, peanut butter cream filling and dark chocolate ganache.
Key Lime Pie$7.00
Fresh squeezed lime custard and graham cracker crust.
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
FAVO PIZZA & DRAFT HOUSE image

 

FAVO PIZZA & DRAFT HOUSE

3400 Monroe Avenue, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Margherita pie$11.00
house made red sauce/fresh mozzarella/tomato/basil
More about FAVO PIZZA & DRAFT HOUSE
Item pic

SANDWICHES

East Ridge Family Restaurant

1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Coconut Cream Pie$4.95
Coconut Cream Pie
High Peanut Butter Pie$6.95
More about East Ridge Family Restaurant
Guida's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Guida's Pizzeria

404 Empire Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Gramma's Pie (Red or White ) Large$15.99
Gramma's Pie (Red or White ) Sheet$25.99
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Good Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Good Guys Pizza

3313 Chili Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Hershey Pie$3.49
More about Good Guys Pizza
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Jines Restaurant

658 Park Avenue, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Pecan Pie$5.49
Choc Chip Pie$5.49
Apple Pie$5.49
More about Jines Restaurant
Guida's Pizzeria image

 

Guida's Pizzeria

736 Elmgrove Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Old Fashion Sauce Pie$6.99
(Tomato Pie) 10
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Blu Wolf Bistro image

 

Blu Wolf Bistro

657 Park Avenue, rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Snickers Pie$10.00
More about Blu Wolf Bistro

