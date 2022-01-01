Pies in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve pies
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
99 Court Street, Rochester
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$5.75
Peanut butter cookie crust, peanut butter cream filling and dark chocolate ganache.
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.00
Fresh squeezed lime custard and graham cracker crust.
FAVO PIZZA & DRAFT HOUSE
3400 Monroe Avenue, Rochester
|Margherita pie
|$11.00
house made red sauce/fresh mozzarella/tomato/basil
SANDWICHES
East Ridge Family Restaurant
1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester
|Coconut Cream Pie
|$4.95
Coconut Cream Pie
|High Peanut Butter Pie
|$6.95
PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Guida's Pizzeria
404 Empire Blvd, Rochester
|Gramma's Pie (Red or White ) Large
|$15.99
|Gramma's Pie (Red or White ) Sheet
|$25.99
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Good Guys Pizza
3313 Chili Ave, Rochester
|Hershey Pie
|$3.49
FRENCH FRIES
Jines Restaurant
658 Park Avenue, Rochester
|Pecan Pie
|$5.49
|Choc Chip Pie
|$5.49
|Apple Pie
|$5.49
Guida's Pizzeria
736 Elmgrove Road, Rochester
|Old Fashion Sauce Pie
|$6.99
(Tomato Pie) 10