Pretzels in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve pretzels
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Mullers Cider House
1344 University Ave, Rochester
|Big Azz Pretzel
|$12.00
Three Pretzel Sticks, served with Spicy Cider Cheese or Mustard
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Giant Pretzel
|$13.00
baked fresh, served with housemade queso, brown mustard
Genesee Brew House
25 Cataract Street, Rochester
|Bavarian Pretzels
|$10.00
4 lightly salted pretzels serverd with your choice of beer cheese sauce or beer mustard
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
850 Longpond Road, Rochester
|Pretzel Sticks (3pc)
|$6.49
Blu Wolf Bistro
657 Park Avenue, rochester
|Pretzel Fondue
|$13.00
warm pretzel bites | homemade cheese sauce | German mustard