Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve pretzels

Soft Pretzels image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Mullers Cider House

1344 University Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Big Azz Pretzel$12.00
Three Pretzel Sticks, served with Spicy Cider Cheese or Mustard
More about Mullers Cider House
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Giant Pretzel$13.00
baked fresh, served with housemade queso, brown mustard
More about The Distillery
Banner pic

 

Genesee Brew House

25 Cataract Street, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bavarian Pretzels$10.00
4 lightly salted pretzels serverd with your choice of beer cheese sauce or beer mustard
More about Genesee Brew House
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE image

 

Happy Days On the Go - GREECE

850 Longpond Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pretzel Sticks (3pc)$6.49
More about Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
Blu Wolf Bistro image

 

Blu Wolf Bistro

657 Park Avenue, rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pretzel Fondue$13.00
warm pretzel bites | homemade cheese sauce | German mustard
More about Blu Wolf Bistro
Irondequoit Beer Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Irondequoit Beer Company

765 Titus Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (59 reviews)
Takeout
PRETZELS$12.00
w/beer cheese OR pub mustard
PRETZELS$12.00
w/beer cheese OR pub mustard
More about Irondequoit Beer Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Macaroni Salad

Pies

Eggplant Parm

Chicken Sandwiches

Calamari

Home Fries

Tuna Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Rochester to explore

Center City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Neighborhood of the Arts

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Upper Mount Hope

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Rochester to explore

Brockport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Pittsford

No reviews yet

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Victor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Medina

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston