Pulled pork sandwiches in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

East Ridge Family Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

East Ridge Family Restaurant

1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.50
BBQ Pulled Pork on a Hard roll with Steak fries
More about East Ridge Family Restaurant
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery - Mt. Hope

1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
tender, slow-cooked bbq pulled pork, toasted brioche roll
More about The Distillery - Mt. Hope
The tap It Bar and Grill image

 

The tap It Bar and Grill - 1761 Scottsville rd

1761 Scottsville rd, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.95
More about The tap It Bar and Grill - 1761 Scottsville rd

