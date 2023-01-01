Pulled pork sandwiches in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
SANDWICHES
East Ridge Family Restaurant
1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester
|BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.50
BBQ Pulled Pork on a Hard roll with Steak fries
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery - Mt. Hope
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
tender, slow-cooked bbq pulled pork, toasted brioche roll