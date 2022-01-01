Quesadillas in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve quesadillas
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wimpy's Burger Basket
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|Buffalo Quesadilla
|$9.19
Buffalo chicken fingers, cheddar cheese, served with bleu cheese on the side
|Steak Quesadilla
|$9.19
Shaved steak, grilled peppers & onions, mozzarella cheese, salsa & sour cream on side
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.19
Grilled chicken, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses, tomato, red onion, salsa & sour cream on the side
SANDWICHES
East Ridge Family Restaurant
1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester
|Quesadilla w Shave Steak
|$13.99
Steak,Cheese, onions,tomatoes & sour cream
|Quesadilla
|$10.99
Cheese, onions,tomatoes & sour cream
|Quesadilla Omelet
|$8.99
Jalapenos,onions, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Quesadillas
|$14.00
flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, fire-roasted peppers
and onions, sour cream, pico de gallo
|C-Quesadillas
|$34.00
flour tortillas, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, fire-roasted peppers and onions, sour cream, pico de gallo / Serves 10
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Good Guys Pizza
3313 Chili Ave, Rochester
|Regular Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.99
|Large Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.99
|Regular Steak Quesadilla
|$8.99
Root31 - Pittsford
3349 Monroe Avenue, ROCHESTER
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.50
Herb marinated or blackened with cheddar, black beans, tomato
|Three-Cheese Quesadilla (V)
|$9.90
Manchego, cheddar, mozzarella
|Veggie Quesadilla (V)
|$11.00
With zucchini, yellow onions, peppers, asparagus, mozzarella, provolone
The tap It Bar and Grill
1761 Scottsville rd, Rochester
|Chicken quesadilla
|$11.95
Cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños, bacon , onions, jalapeño cream sauce and chicken. Comes with sour cream and salsa.
Celebrate Cafe
70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester
|Roasted Vegetable Quesadilla
|$8.99
Marinated Roasted zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, peppers smothered in cheddar cheese mix "pico de gallo & sour cream" on the side
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.99
A classic white flour tortilla filled with a Mexican shredded cheese blend, then grilled. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.99
Grilled Chicken, cheddar cheese mix, with a side of "pico de gallo & sour cream"
FRENCH FRIES
Jines Restaurant
658 Park Avenue, Rochester
|Cajun Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.95
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar cheese, cajun dusted chicken breast, onions, peppers, tomatoes and jalapeños. Served with salsa and sour cream
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
200 East Ave, Rochester
|Quesadilla with Chicken
|$13.20
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
850 Longpond Road, Rochester
|Steak Quesadilla
|$9.49
Shaved steak, grilled peppers, onions and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
|Buffalo Quesadilla
|$8.79
Crispy chicken tenders smothered in your choice of mild or hot buffalo and topped with melted cheddar cheese. Served with a side of bleu cheese.
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$7.99
Melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Salena's Mexican Restaurant
302 North Goodman Street, Rochester
|Kid's Quesadilla
|$9.95
|QUESADILLAS AMERICANA
|$9.95