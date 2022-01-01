Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve quesadillas

Wimpy's Burger Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wimpy's Burger Basket

2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1277 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Quesadilla$9.19
Buffalo chicken fingers, cheddar cheese, served with bleu cheese on the side
Steak Quesadilla$9.19
Shaved steak, grilled peppers & onions, mozzarella cheese, salsa & sour cream on side
Chicken Quesadilla$9.19
Grilled chicken, cheddar & mozzarella cheeses, tomato, red onion, salsa & sour cream on the side
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket
Item pic

SANDWICHES

East Ridge Family Restaurant

1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla w Shave Steak$13.99
Steak,Cheese, onions,tomatoes & sour cream
Quesadilla$10.99
Cheese, onions,tomatoes & sour cream
Quesadilla Omelet$8.99
Jalapenos,onions, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese
More about East Ridge Family Restaurant
*Quesadillas image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Quesadillas$14.00
flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, fire-roasted peppers
and onions, sour cream, pico de gallo
C-Quesadillas$34.00
flour tortillas, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, fire-roasted peppers and onions, sour cream, pico de gallo / Serves 10
More about The Distillery
Good Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Good Guys Pizza

3313 Chili Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Regular Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
Large Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
Regular Steak Quesadilla$8.99
More about Good Guys Pizza
Root31 - Pittsford image

 

Root31 - Pittsford

3349 Monroe Avenue, ROCHESTER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$11.50
Herb marinated or blackened with cheddar, black beans, tomato
Three-Cheese Quesadilla (V)$9.90
Manchego, cheddar, mozzarella
Veggie Quesadilla (V)$11.00
With zucchini, yellow onions, peppers, asparagus, mozzarella, provolone
More about Root31 - Pittsford
The tap It Bar and Grill image

 

The tap It Bar and Grill

1761 Scottsville rd, Rochester

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken quesadilla$11.95
Cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, jalapeños, bacon , onions, jalapeño cream sauce and chicken. Comes with sour cream and salsa.
More about The tap It Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

Celebrate Cafe

70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Vegetable Quesadilla$8.99
Marinated Roasted zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, peppers smothered in cheddar cheese mix "pico de gallo & sour cream" on the side
Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
A classic white flour tortilla filled with a Mexican shredded cheese blend, then grilled. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
Chicken Quesadilla$8.99
Grilled Chicken, cheddar cheese mix, with a side of "pico de gallo & sour cream"
More about Celebrate Cafe
Jines Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Jines Restaurant

658 Park Avenue, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Quesadilla$9.95
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar cheese, cajun dusted chicken breast, onions, peppers, tomatoes and jalapeños. Served with salsa and sour cream
More about Jines Restaurant
Spot Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

200 East Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1457 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla with Chicken$13.20
More about Spot Coffee
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE image

 

Happy Days On the Go - GREECE

850 Longpond Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$9.49
Shaved steak, grilled peppers, onions and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Buffalo Quesadilla$8.79
Crispy chicken tenders smothered in your choice of mild or hot buffalo and topped with melted cheddar cheese. Served with a side of bleu cheese.
Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
Melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
More about Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
Item pic

 

Salena's Mexican Restaurant

302 North Goodman Street, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (809 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's Quesadilla$9.95
QUESADILLAS AMERICANA$9.95
More about Salena's Mexican Restaurant
MicGinny's image

 

MicGinny's

2246 East River Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$9.99
Cheddar cheese, black olives, tomatoes, jalapenos served with sour cream and salsa in a flour tortilla. Add grilled chicken, beef or pulled pork $2.99
More about MicGinny's

