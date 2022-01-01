Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salad bowl in
Rochester
/
Rochester
/
Salad Bowl
Rochester restaurants that serve salad bowl
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
850 Longpond Road, Rochester
No reviews yet
16 OZ Bowl Macaroni Salad
$6.49
More about Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
SALADS
Basha Mediterranean Eatery
2900 monroe ave, rochester
Avg 4.6
(468 reviews)
Salad Bowl - Online
$13.25
Build your own salad bowl!
More about Basha Mediterranean Eatery
Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester
Turkey Wraps
Italian Wedding Soup
Grilled Chicken
Spinach Salad
Chicken Tenders
Pasta Salad
California Salad
Nachos
Neighborhoods within Rochester to explore
Center City
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Neighborhood of the Arts
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Upper Mount Hope
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More near Rochester to explore
Brockport
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Pittsford
No reviews yet
Canandaigua
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Fairport
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Victor
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Webster
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Medina
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Clarence
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Syracuse
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Elmira
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(182 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(507 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(64 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston