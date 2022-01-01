Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad wrap in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve salad wrap

Guida's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Guida's Pizzeria

404 Empire Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (422 reviews)
Takeout
The Big Al Chicken Salad Wrap$10.99
Grilled chicken salad, lettuce tomato, your choice of cheese and dressing - In memory of Albert Perrone, US Postal Service
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Celebrate Cafe

70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Wrap$8.99
Tuna salad (made with red onion, celery and dill pickle), Romaine lettuce, and tomato in a plain wrap.
Chicken Salad Wrap$8.99
Chicken Salad (made with red onion, celery, pickles, mayonnaise and spices) paired with Romaine lettuce in your choice of wrap or bread.
More about Celebrate Cafe
Guida's Pizzeria image

 

Guida's Pizzeria

736 Elmgrove Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Big Al Chicken Salad Wrap$10.99
Grilled chicken salad, lettuce tomato, your choice of cheese and dressing - In memory of Albert Perrone, US Postal Service
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Sips Coffee & Cafe image

 

Sips Coffee & Cafe

149 Pattonwood Drive, Rochester

Avg 4.8 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Wrap$8.45
White albacore tuna salad, swiss, sunflower seeds, tomato, red onion, & mixed greens.
More about Sips Coffee & Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester

Waffles

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Sweet Potato Fries

Ravioli

Turkey Clubs

Chef Salad

Pretzels

Turkey Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Rochester to explore

Center City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Neighborhood of the Arts

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Upper Mount Hope

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Rochester to explore

Brockport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Pittsford

No reviews yet

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Victor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Medina

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston