Salad wrap in Rochester

Rochester restaurants that serve salad wrap
Guida's Pizzeria
404 Empire Blvd, Rochester
|The Big Al Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.99
Grilled chicken salad, lettuce tomato, your choice of cheese and dressing - In memory of Albert Perrone, US Postal Service
Celebrate Cafe
70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester
|Tuna Salad Wrap
|$8.99
Tuna salad (made with red onion, celery and dill pickle), Romaine lettuce, and tomato in a plain wrap.
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$8.99
Chicken Salad (made with red onion, celery, pickles, mayonnaise and spices) paired with Romaine lettuce in your choice of wrap or bread.
Guida's Pizzeria
736 Elmgrove Road, Rochester
