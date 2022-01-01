Salmon in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve salmon
More about California Rollin II
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FALAFEL • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
California Rollin II
1000 North River St, Rochester
|Salmon Nigiri (Sashimi)
|$7.00
Nigiri is deceptively Simple, a thin slice of Seafood without Rice. (2) pieces of Nigiri per order (3) per order
|Salmon Nigiri - GF
|$7.00
Nigiri is deceptively simple, a small ball of rice supports a thin slice of seafood. (2) pieces of Nigiri per order (3) per order
|Salmon Avocado - Raw
|$10.00
Raw Tuna and Avocado
More about Root31 - Pittsford
Root31 - Pittsford
3349 Monroe Avenue, ROCHESTER
|Grilled Salmon on Brioche Roll
|$15.50
With lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, bacon, basil mayonnaise
|Smoked Salmon on Flat Bread
|$13.50
With capers, red onions, tomato, shaved eggs, tzatziki
More about Seasoning Thai Bistro
Seasoning Thai Bistro
2602 Elmwood Avenue, Rochester
|Grilled Salmon
|$24.00
|Chu Chee -Salmon
|$24.00
Fried salmon cooked in aromatic Panang curry and coconut milk-based sauce, added bell pepper and kaffir lime leaves. Served alongside a side of Jasmine rice
More about Basha Mediterranean Eatery
SALADS
Basha Mediterranean Eatery
2900 monroe ave, rochester
|Salmon
|$12.00
Baked salmon, lemon juice, spices ⓖ🌱حلال
|Salmon Pita
|$13.25
Rolled with tahini -or- spicy tahini, tomatoes, pickled turnips, onions, and pickles حلال
More about The Owl House
The Owl House
75 Marshall St., Rochester
|Grilled Salmon
|$30.00
herbed pea puree, pickled cabbage and carrot slaw, crispy rice noodles, pickled shallot, sesame ginger glaze.