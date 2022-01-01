Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve salmon

California Rollin II image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FALAFEL • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

California Rollin II

1000 North River St, Rochester

Avg 3.9 (549 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Nigiri (Sashimi)$7.00
Nigiri is deceptively Simple, a thin slice of Seafood without Rice. (2) pieces of Nigiri per order (3) per order
Salmon Nigiri - GF$7.00
Nigiri is deceptively simple, a small ball of rice supports a thin slice of seafood. (2) pieces of Nigiri per order (3) per order
Salmon Avocado - Raw$10.00
Raw Tuna and Avocado
Root31 - Pittsford image

 

Root31 - Pittsford

3349 Monroe Avenue, ROCHESTER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Salmon on Brioche Roll$15.50
With lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, bacon, basil mayonnaise
Smoked Salmon on Flat Bread$13.50
With capers, red onions, tomato, shaved eggs, tzatziki
Item pic

 

Seasoning Thai Bistro

2602 Elmwood Avenue, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$24.00
Chu Chee -Salmon$24.00
Fried salmon cooked in aromatic Panang curry and coconut milk-based sauce, added bell pepper and kaffir lime leaves. Served alongside a side of Jasmine rice
Item pic

SALADS

Basha Mediterranean Eatery

2900 monroe ave, rochester

Avg 4.6 (468 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$12.00
Baked salmon, lemon juice, spices ⓖ🌱حلال
Salmon Pita$13.25
Rolled with tahini -or- spicy tahini, tomatoes, pickled turnips, onions, and pickles حلال
The Owl House image

 

The Owl House

75 Marshall St., Rochester

Avg 4.3 (1468 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$30.00
herbed pea puree, pickled cabbage and carrot slaw, crispy rice noodles, pickled shallot, sesame ginger glaze.
Blu Wolf Bistro image

 

Blu Wolf Bistro

657 Park Avenue, rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lemon Garlic Salmon$21.00
grilled salmon / sauteed zoodles / quinoa / creamy garlic butter
