Scallops in Rochester

Charlotte Tavern - 2 River Street
2 River Street, Rochester
|Scallop French
|$36.00
SANDWICHES
East Ridge Family Restaurant
1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester
|Fried Scallops
|$18.99
FRENCH FRIES
Jines Restaurant
658 Park Avenue, Rochester
|Apple Scallops
|$29.95
Sauteed Sea Scallops, apples, zucchini, artichokes and craisins in a white wine rosemary lemon sauce over rice
|Broiled Scallops
|$29.95
Sea scallops broiled with lemon-pepper butter
|Scallops Marsala
|$31.95
Sea scallops sautéed with zucchini, spinach, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, marsala wine over pasta