Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve scallops

Consumer pic

 

Charlotte Tavern - 2 River Street

2 River Street, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallop French$36.00
More about Charlotte Tavern - 2 River Street
Item pic

SANDWICHES

East Ridge Family Restaurant

1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Scallops$18.99
More about East Ridge Family Restaurant
Jines Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Jines Restaurant

658 Park Avenue, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Scallops$29.95
Sauteed Sea Scallops, apples, zucchini, artichokes and craisins in a white wine rosemary lemon sauce over rice
Broiled Scallops$29.95
Sea scallops broiled with lemon-pepper butter
Scallops Marsala$31.95
Sea scallops sautéed with zucchini, spinach, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, marsala wine over pasta
More about Jines Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester

Cheesecake

Spinach Salad

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Cheese Pizza

Black Bean Burgers

Salmon

Curly Fries

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Rochester to explore

Center City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Neighborhood of the Arts

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Upper Mount Hope

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Rochester to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Pittsford

No reviews yet

Brockport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Victor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Medina

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (580 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston