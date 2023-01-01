Shawarma in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve shawarma
Levantine's Syrian Cafe & Cuisine
750 Elmgrove Road, Rochester
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$9.00
thinly shaved chicken slow cooked over an open flame. served with pickles and garlic mayo
Basha Mediterranean Eatery
2900 monroe ave, rochester
|Lamb Shawarma
|$13.25
Rolled with tahini -or- spicy tahini, tomatoes, pickled turnips, onions, and pickles then toasted حلال
|Beef Shawarma
|$10.00
Rolled with tahini -or- spicy tahini, tomatoes, pickled turnips, onions, and pickles then toasted