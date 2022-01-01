Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve spinach salad

Guida's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Guida's Pizzeria

404 Empire Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach & Bacon Salad with Chicken$10.99
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Jines Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Jines Restaurant

658 Park Avenue, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$9.29
A bed of spinach topped with hard boiled eggs, sliced mushrooms, chopped bacon, green peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons with a side of our homemade honey mustard
More about Jines Restaurant
Spot Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

200 East Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1457 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$10.95
More about Spot Coffee
Guida's Pizzeria image

 

Guida's Pizzeria

736 Elmgrove Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach & Bacon Salad$8.79
Romaine, parmesan, Croutons, olives, pepperoncini and a touch of red onion, caesar dressing
More about Guida's Pizzeria

