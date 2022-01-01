Spinach salad in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve spinach salad
PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Guida's Pizzeria
404 Empire Blvd, Rochester
|Spinach & Bacon Salad with Chicken
|$10.99
FRENCH FRIES
Jines Restaurant
658 Park Avenue, Rochester
|Spinach Salad
|$9.29
A bed of spinach topped with hard boiled eggs, sliced mushrooms, chopped bacon, green peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and croutons with a side of our homemade honey mustard
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
200 East Ave, Rochester
|Spinach Salad
|$10.95