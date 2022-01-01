Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak subs in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve steak subs

Wimpy's Burger Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wimpy's Burger Basket

2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1277 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Steak Sub$9.49
Hearty and juicy, dripping with spicy flavor. Freshly shaved steak, topped with hot nacho cheese.
Shaved Steak Sub$9.49
A royal hoagie fit for the tastes of a queen and the appetite of a king. Grilled shaved steak with grilled peppers and onions. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Garlic Steak Sub$9.49
Grilled onions, mozzarella, garlic butter sauce
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket
Chester Cab Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Chester Cab Pizza

707 Park Ave, Rochester

Avg 3.7 (1363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steak BBQ Sub$11.99
w/ sauteed onions, mozzarella, BBQ Sauce
More about Chester Cab Pizza
Guida's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Guida's Pizzeria

404 Empire Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Guida's Famous Philly Steak Sub$11.99
Shaved Top round with your choice of peppers, mushrooms and onion & melted cheese
Steak Pizziola Sub$11.99
Steak, mozzarella, a touch of sauce& pepperoni
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Guida's Pizzeria image

 

Guida's Pizzeria

736 Elmgrove Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Guida's Famous Philly Steak Sub$11.99
Shaved Top round with your choice of peppers, mushrooms and onion & melted cheese
Bleu Cheese Steak Sub$11.99
Steak & your choice of creamy bleu cheese or bleu cheese crumbles
More about Guida's Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester

Salad Bowl

Pizza Rolls

Burritos

Cookies

Clams

Ravioli

Salmon

Lasagna

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Rochester to explore

Center City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Neighborhood of the Arts

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Upper Mount Hope

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Rochester to explore

Brockport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Pittsford

No reviews yet

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Victor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Medina

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston