Steak subs in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve steak subs
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wimpy's Burger Basket
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|Philly Steak Sub
|$9.49
Hearty and juicy, dripping with spicy flavor. Freshly shaved steak, topped with hot nacho cheese.
|Shaved Steak Sub
|$9.49
A royal hoagie fit for the tastes of a queen and the appetite of a king. Grilled shaved steak with grilled peppers and onions. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
|Garlic Steak Sub
|$9.49
Grilled onions, mozzarella, garlic butter sauce
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Chester Cab Pizza
707 Park Ave, Rochester
|Steak BBQ Sub
|$11.99
w/ sauteed onions, mozzarella, BBQ Sauce
PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Guida's Pizzeria
404 Empire Blvd, Rochester
|Guida's Famous Philly Steak Sub
|$11.99
Shaved Top round with your choice of peppers, mushrooms and onion & melted cheese
|Steak Pizziola Sub
|$11.99
Steak, mozzarella, a touch of sauce& pepperoni