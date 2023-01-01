Street tacos in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve street tacos
The Distillery - Mt. Hope
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Street Tacos
|$16.00
grilled chicken, flour tortillas, lettuce,
cilantro crema, shredded cheddar, cilantro, lime, red salsa,
black beans & rice
sub pork +2 steak or shrimp +5
Monte Alban Mexican Grill - Irondequoit - 845 E Ridge Rd
845 E Ridge Rd, Rochester
|Street Tacos
|$17.00
Three soft corn tortillas with your chocie of meat: carnitas, steak, grilled chicken or chorizo. Topped with cilantro, onion and a side of tomatillo sauce. Servedw ith rice and beans