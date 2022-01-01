Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve tacos

Wimpy's Burger Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wimpy's Burger Basket

2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1277 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Beef Taco$3.00
Hard Beef Taco$3.00
Taco Salad$10.99
Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, onions, jalapenos, cheddar cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream, in a crispy tortilla bowl.
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Street Tacos$15.00
grilled cajun-spiced chicken, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, spicy aioli, cotija cheese, cilantro, lime, black beans & rice, choice of flour or corn tortillas
Guida's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Guida's Pizzeria

404 Empire Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$10.99
Taco Meat over iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, shredded cheddar cheese, taco chips, choice of dressing. Spice it up with Jalapenos Peppers (optional)
Taco Pizza Medium$20.55
Beef & Cheese Tacos$8.99
Beef & Cheese Tacos
Item pic

 

Celebrate Cafe

70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Vegetables Taco Bowl$8.99
Seasonal grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red and green bell peppers, and onion, in a bed of romaine, shredded cheddar cheese and on the side: sour cream, pico de gallo (separated for travel). In a bowl with option of hard shell or soft shell
Chicken Taco Bowl$9.49
Grilled chicken breast with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, and on the side: sour cream, pico de gallo (separated for travel). In a bowl with option of hard shell or soft shell
Beef Taco Bowl$9.99
Seasoned ground beef with shredded cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and on the side: sour cream, pico de gallo (separated for travel). In a bowl with option of hard shell or soft shell
Jines Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Jines Restaurant

658 Park Avenue, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$12.09
A fried tortilla shell filled with a iceberg lettuce and spring mix, cheddar cheese, and tomatoes topped with a choice of chili or vegetarian chili served with salsa and sour cream
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE image

 

Happy Days On the Go - GREECE

850 Longpond Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$12.49
Deep fried taco bowl, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeños, nacho cheese, and chili.
Guida's Pizzeria image

 

Guida's Pizzeria

736 Elmgrove Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef & Cheese Tacos$8.99
Beef & Cheese Tacos
Taco Salad$10.99
Taco Meat over iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, shredded cheddar cheese, taco chips, choice of dressing. Spice it up with Jalapenos Peppers (optional)
Item pic

 

Salena's Mexican Restaurant

302 North Goodman Street, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (809 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TACO 4 PACK WITH 32 OZ MARG$60.00
Everything you need to feed the family plus a 32oz container of Margarita for the adults!
Includes:
8 Tacos servings of chosen protein,
8 shells of choice (corn or 5” flour)
Lettuce, Salsa Fresca, Cheese, Pickled Onion, Jalapenos, sour cream
Sides of Rice, Beans, Chips and Salsa
32 oz Margarita
STEAK TACOS$21.95
Served with rice and black beans.
Kid Taco$9.95
Default-Flour Shell; American Style- Lettuce, tomato, cheese
Blu Wolf Bistro image

 

Blu Wolf Bistro

657 Park Avenue, rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Taco Pizza$17.00
chicken fingers tossed in sweet & sour | ranch | bacon | red onion | mozzarella cheese
Irondequoit Beer Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Irondequoit Beer Company

765 Titus Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (59 reviews)
Takeout
FISH TACOS$12.00
beer battered cod, housemade veggie slaw, housemade pico, topped w/ cojita cheese and cilantro lime crema on corn tortilla
