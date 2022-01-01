Tacos in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve tacos
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wimpy's Burger Basket
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|Soft Beef Taco
|$3.00
|Hard Beef Taco
|$3.00
|Taco Salad
|$10.99
Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, onions, jalapenos, cheddar cheese. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream, in a crispy tortilla bowl.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Street Tacos
|$15.00
grilled cajun-spiced chicken, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, spicy aioli, cotija cheese, cilantro, lime, black beans & rice, choice of flour or corn tortillas
PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Guida's Pizzeria
404 Empire Blvd, Rochester
|Taco Salad
|$10.99
Taco Meat over iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, shredded cheddar cheese, taco chips, choice of dressing. Spice it up with Jalapenos Peppers (optional)
|Taco Pizza Medium
|$20.55
|Beef & Cheese Tacos
|$8.99
Celebrate Cafe
70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester
|Grilled Vegetables Taco Bowl
|$8.99
Seasonal grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red and green bell peppers, and onion, in a bed of romaine, shredded cheddar cheese and on the side: sour cream, pico de gallo (separated for travel). In a bowl with option of hard shell or soft shell
|Chicken Taco Bowl
|$9.49
Grilled chicken breast with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, and on the side: sour cream, pico de gallo (separated for travel). In a bowl with option of hard shell or soft shell
|Beef Taco Bowl
|$9.99
Seasoned ground beef with shredded cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and on the side: sour cream, pico de gallo (separated for travel). In a bowl with option of hard shell or soft shell
FRENCH FRIES
Jines Restaurant
658 Park Avenue, Rochester
|Taco Salad
|$12.09
A fried tortilla shell filled with a iceberg lettuce and spring mix, cheddar cheese, and tomatoes topped with a choice of chili or vegetarian chili served with salsa and sour cream
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
850 Longpond Road, Rochester
|Taco Salad
|$12.49
Deep fried taco bowl, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeños, nacho cheese, and chili.
Guida's Pizzeria
736 Elmgrove Road, Rochester
|Beef & Cheese Tacos
|$8.99
|Taco Salad
|$10.99
Taco Meat over iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, shredded cheddar cheese, taco chips, choice of dressing. Spice it up with Jalapenos Peppers (optional)
Salena's Mexican Restaurant
302 North Goodman Street, Rochester
|TACO 4 PACK WITH 32 OZ MARG
|$60.00
Everything you need to feed the family plus a 32oz container of Margarita for the adults!
Includes:
8 Tacos servings of chosen protein,
8 shells of choice (corn or 5” flour)
Lettuce, Salsa Fresca, Cheese, Pickled Onion, Jalapenos, sour cream
Sides of Rice, Beans, Chips and Salsa
32 oz Margarita
|STEAK TACOS
|$21.95
Served with rice and black beans.
|Kid Taco
|$9.95
Default-Flour Shell; American Style- Lettuce, tomato, cheese
Blu Wolf Bistro
657 Park Avenue, rochester
|Chicken Taco Pizza
|$17.00
chicken fingers tossed in sweet & sour | ranch | bacon | red onion | mozzarella cheese