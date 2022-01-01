Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Jeremiah's Tavern - Gates - 2200 Buffalo Road

2200 Buffalo Road, Rochester

Chicken Tortilla Soup$0.00
Shredded Chicken, Corn and Tomatoes simmered in a Chicken Tomato Broth with the Perfect Blend of Spices topped with Tortillas Strips and Cheddar Jack.
Jeremiah's Tavern - Henrietta - 1175 Jefferson Road

1175 Jefferson Road, Rochester

Chicken Tortilla Soup$0.00
Shredded Chicken, Corn and Tomatoes simmered in a Chicken Tomato Broth with the Perfect Blend of Spices topped with Tortillas Strips and Cheddar Jack.
