Tuna salad in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve tuna salad

Wimpy's Burger Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wimpy's Burger Basket

2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1277 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad$10.99
Romaine, red onion, tomato, cucumber, croutons, banana peppers
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket
Root31 - Pittsford image

 

Root31 - Pittsford

3349 Monroe Avenue, ROCHESTER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna Salad$13.50
With lettuce, tomato, field greens, sprouts
More about Root31 - Pittsford
Tuna Salad Wrap image

 

Celebrate Cafe

70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad$8.95
Tuna salad (made with red onion, celery and dill pickle), Romaine lettuce, and tomato in a plain wrap, or your choice of bread.
Tuna Salad with Crackers (4 oz.)$4.99
Tuna Salad Melt$9.95
Tuna salad (made with mayonnaise, red onions, celery and spices) and Cheddar cheese melted your choice of bread.
More about Celebrate Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pellegrino's Deli Cafe

1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*Tuna Salad - Medium$9.49
albacore white tuna with celery, onion, mustard, lemon juice and mayonnaise
*Tuna Salad - Large$12.99
albacore white tuna with celery, onion, mustard, lemon juice and mayonnaise
*Albacore Tuna Salad$9.99
albacore white tuna salad, salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, banana peppers, choice dressing
More about Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
Jines Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Jines Restaurant

658 Park Avenue, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$6.59
Served with chips
Tuna Greek Salad$14.49
Grilled tuna steak cooked to preferred temperature on a iceberg lettuce and spring mix with cucumbers, green pepper, cherry tomatoes, red onion, katamala olives, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese, served with homemade Greek dressing.
Tuna Salad Scoop$3.25
More about Jines Restaurant
Sips Coffee & Cafe image

 

Sips Coffee & Cafe

149 Pattonwood Drive, Rochester

Avg 4.8 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Wrap$8.45
White albacore tuna salad, swiss, sunflower seeds, tomato, red onion, & mixed greens.
More about Sips Coffee & Cafe

