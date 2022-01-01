Tuna salad in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve tuna salad
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wimpy's Burger Basket
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|Tuna Salad
|$10.99
Romaine, red onion, tomato, cucumber, croutons, banana peppers
More about Root31 - Pittsford
Root31 - Pittsford
3349 Monroe Avenue, ROCHESTER
|Tuna Salad
|$13.50
With lettuce, tomato, field greens, sprouts
More about Celebrate Cafe
Celebrate Cafe
70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester
|Tuna Salad
|$8.95
Tuna salad (made with red onion, celery and dill pickle), Romaine lettuce, and tomato in a plain wrap, or your choice of bread.
|Tuna Salad with Crackers (4 oz.)
|$4.99
|Tuna Salad Melt
|$9.95
Tuna salad (made with mayonnaise, red onions, celery and spices) and Cheddar cheese melted your choice of bread.
More about Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Tuna Salad - Medium
|$9.49
albacore white tuna with celery, onion, mustard, lemon juice and mayonnaise
|*Tuna Salad - Large
|$12.99
albacore white tuna with celery, onion, mustard, lemon juice and mayonnaise
|*Albacore Tuna Salad
|$9.99
albacore white tuna salad, salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, banana peppers, choice dressing
More about Jines Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Jines Restaurant
658 Park Avenue, Rochester
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$6.59
Served with chips
|Tuna Greek Salad
|$14.49
Grilled tuna steak cooked to preferred temperature on a iceberg lettuce and spring mix with cucumbers, green pepper, cherry tomatoes, red onion, katamala olives, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese, served with homemade Greek dressing.
|Tuna Salad Scoop
|$3.25