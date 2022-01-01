Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna wraps in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve tuna wraps

Wimpy's Burger Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wimpy's Burger Basket

2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1277 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Wrap$8.49
Lettuce, tomato, mayo
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket
Item pic

 

Celebrate Cafe

70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Salad Wrap$8.99
Tuna salad (made with red onion, celery and dill pickle), Romaine lettuce, and tomato in a plain wrap.
More about Celebrate Cafe
Spot Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

200 East Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1457 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Wrap$12.35
More about Spot Coffee
Sips Coffee & Cafe image

 

Sips Coffee & Cafe

149 Pattonwood Drive, Rochester

Avg 4.8 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Wrap$8.45
White albacore tuna salad, swiss, sunflower seeds, tomato, red onion, & mixed greens.
More about Sips Coffee & Cafe

