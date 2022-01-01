Turkey melts in Rochester

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wimpy's Burger Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wimpy's Burger Basket

2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1277 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club Melt$8.49
Dripping with flavor, this signature club just got better when we melt it for you. Grilled turkey with crispy bacon strips, american cheese and fresh tomato. Served on a sourdough bread.
Ham & Turkey Melt$8.49
Swiss, tomato, on sourdough
Turkey Reuben Melt$8.49
Deli style reuben with a lighter taste than it
Item pic

SANDWICHES

East Ridge Family Restaurant

1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Avocado sourdough melt$14.99
Fresh roasted Turkey,Avocado, cheese & bacon. With steak fries
