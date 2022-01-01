Turkey melts in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve turkey melts
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wimpy's Burger Basket
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|Turkey Club Melt
|$8.49
Dripping with flavor, this signature club just got better when we melt it for you. Grilled turkey with crispy bacon strips, american cheese and fresh tomato. Served on a sourdough bread.
|Ham & Turkey Melt
|$8.49
Swiss, tomato, on sourdough
|Turkey Reuben Melt
|$8.49
Deli style reuben with a lighter taste than it