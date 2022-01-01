Turkey wraps in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve turkey wraps
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wimpy's Burger Basket
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$8.49
Oh so classy. This club is deliciously layered to perfection. Turkey with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo.
|Turkey Reuben Wrap
|$8.49
Deli style Reuben with a lighter taste than it
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mac's Philly Steaks
298 Exchange Blvd, Rochester
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$9.29
Turkey, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo & bacon.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping.***
PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Guida's Pizzeria
404 Empire Blvd, Rochester
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$10.99
Turkey, bacon, lettuce & tomato Add cheese: $ .75
FRENCH FRIES
Jines Restaurant
658 Park Avenue, Rochester
|Turkey Avocado Wrap
|$11.79
Guida's Pizzeria
736 Elmgrove Road, Rochester
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$10.99
Turkey, bacon, lettuce & tomato Add cheese: $ .75
Sips Coffee & Cafe
149 Pattonwood Drive, Rochester
|Turkey Almond Wrap
|$8.65
Turkey, basil pesto, sliced almonds, feta, tomato, & mixed greens.
|Turkey BLT Wrap
|$8.95
Turkey breast, bacon, swiss, romaine, tomato, & Hellman's mayo.
|Turkey Chipotle Grilled Wrap
|$8.65
Turkey breast, cheddar, chipotle pesto, roasted red peppers, & baby spinach.