White pizza in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve white pizza

Chester Cab Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Chester Cab Pizza

707 Park Ave, Rochester

Avg 3.7 (1363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
White Garlic Pizza-SMALL$10.99
White Garlic Pizza-LARGE$19.95
White Garlic Pizza-MED$15.95
More about Chester Cab Pizza
Item pic

 

Pontillo's Hudson Ridge

702 East Ridge Rd Ridge Hudson Plaza, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LARGE WHITE PIZZA (16")$19.39
GARLIC AND OIL SAUCE WITH MOZZARELLA AND ROMANO CHEESE.
MEDIUM WHITE PIZZA (12")$15.65
Garlic and Oil Sauce served with Mozzarella & Romano Cheese
SMALL WHITE PIZZA (9")$8.59
Garlic and Oil Sauce served with Mozzarella & Romano Cheese
More about Pontillo's Hudson Ridge
Root31 - Pittsford image

 

Root31 - Pittsford - 3349 Monroe Avenue

3349 Monroe Avenue, ROCHESTER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chef's White Pizza$16.50
White sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, bacon, capers, onions, arugula topping
More about Root31 - Pittsford - 3349 Monroe Avenue
Consumer pic

 

Hose 22

56 Stutson St, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
White Florentine Pizza (V)$18.00
Roasted artichoke hearts, baby spinach, crushed garlic and olive oil topped with a blend of mozzarella, parmesan and asiago cheese.
More about Hose 22

