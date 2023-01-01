White pizza in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve white pizza
More about Chester Cab Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Chester Cab Pizza
707 Park Ave, Rochester
|White Garlic Pizza-SMALL
|$10.99
|White Garlic Pizza-LARGE
|$19.95
|White Garlic Pizza-MED
|$15.95
More about Pontillo's Hudson Ridge
Pontillo's Hudson Ridge
702 East Ridge Rd Ridge Hudson Plaza, Rochester
|LARGE WHITE PIZZA (16")
|$19.39
GARLIC AND OIL SAUCE WITH MOZZARELLA AND ROMANO CHEESE.
|MEDIUM WHITE PIZZA (12")
|$15.65
Garlic and Oil Sauce served with Mozzarella & Romano Cheese
|SMALL WHITE PIZZA (9")
|$8.59
Garlic and Oil Sauce served with Mozzarella & Romano Cheese
More about Root31 - Pittsford - 3349 Monroe Avenue
Root31 - Pittsford - 3349 Monroe Avenue
3349 Monroe Avenue, ROCHESTER
|Chef's White Pizza
|$16.50
White sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, bacon, capers, onions, arugula topping