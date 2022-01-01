Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Upper Mount Hope restaurants you'll love

Upper Mount Hope restaurants
Must-try Upper Mount Hope restaurants

The Distillery image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
*Side Loaded Fries$6.00
fries topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, served with spicy ranch
*(10) Wings$20.50
served with your choice of ONE of our signature sauces (NO HALF SAUCES), celery and bleu cheese dressing
*Buffalo Chicken Dip$13.00
housemade with baked chicken, cream cheese, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, fresh corn tortilla chips
More about The Distillery
Pellegrino's Deli Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pellegrino's Deli Cafe

1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
*Cheesesteak - Medium$10.99
thinly sliced usda grain-fed choice sirloin steak, grilled with peppers, onions, sautéed mushrooms and provolone cheese
*Cheesesteak - Large$15.99
thinly sliced usda grain-fed choice sirloin steak, grilled with peppers, onions, sautéed mushrooms and provolone cheese
*Chicken Parmesan - Large$14.49
breaded crispy chicken, marinara, provolone, parmesan cheese
More about Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
Mt. Hope Family Diner image

 

Mt. Hope Family Diner

1511 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

No reviews yet
Popular items
Grits w/ Butter$2.95
Served until 1pm
More about Mt. Hope Family Diner

