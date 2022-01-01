Upper Mount Hope restaurants you'll love
More about The Distillery
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|Popular items
|*Side Loaded Fries
|$6.00
fries topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, served with spicy ranch
|*(10) Wings
|$20.50
served with your choice of ONE of our signature sauces (NO HALF SAUCES), celery and bleu cheese dressing
|*Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$13.00
housemade with baked chicken, cream cheese, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, fresh corn tortilla chips
More about Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester
|Popular items
|*Cheesesteak - Medium
|$10.99
thinly sliced usda grain-fed choice sirloin steak, grilled with peppers, onions, sautéed mushrooms and provolone cheese
|*Cheesesteak - Large
|$15.99
thinly sliced usda grain-fed choice sirloin steak, grilled with peppers, onions, sautéed mushrooms and provolone cheese
|*Chicken Parmesan - Large
|$14.49
breaded crispy chicken, marinara, provolone, parmesan cheese