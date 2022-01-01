Caesar salad in Upper Mount Hope
Upper Mount Hope restaurants that serve caesar salad
The Distillery
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Caesar Salad
|$11.00
fresh salad greens, caesar dressing, croutons and grated parmesan
|*Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
fresh salad greens, caesar dressing, grilled chicken, croutons and grated parmesan
Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.49
grilled sliced chicken breast, red onion, croutons, crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy caesar dressing with parmesan cheese
|*Caesar Salad
|$7.99
red onion, croutons,
crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy asiago
caesar dressing with parmesan cheese