Caesar salad in Upper Mount Hope

Upper Mount Hope restaurants
Upper Mount Hope restaurants that serve caesar salad

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Caesar Salad$11.00
fresh salad greens, caesar dressing, croutons and grated parmesan
*Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
fresh salad greens, caesar dressing, grilled chicken, croutons and grated parmesan
More about The Distillery
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pellegrino's Deli Cafe

1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*Chicken Caesar Salad$10.49
grilled sliced chicken breast, red onion, croutons, crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy caesar dressing with parmesan cheese
*Caesar Salad$7.99
red onion, croutons,
crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy asiago
caesar dressing with parmesan cheese
More about Pellegrino's Deli Cafe

