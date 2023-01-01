Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Upper Mount Hope

Upper Mount Hope restaurants
Upper Mount Hope restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery - Mt. Hope

1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$16.00
buttermilk-breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, mozzarella, toasted brioche roll
More about The Distillery - Mt. Hope
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pellegrino's Deli Cafe

1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmesan - Sat Special$7.00
tender, juicy breaded chicken, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan cheese
*Chicken Parmesan - Large$15.59
breaded crispy chicken, marinara, provolone, parmesan cheese
*Chicken Parmesan - Medium$10.99
breaded crispy chicken, marinara, provolone, parmesan cheese
More about Pellegrino's Deli Cafe

