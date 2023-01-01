Chicken parmesan in Upper Mount Hope
Upper Mount Hope restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery - Mt. Hope
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$16.00
buttermilk-breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, mozzarella, toasted brioche roll
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester
|Chicken Parmesan - Sat Special
|$7.00
tender, juicy breaded chicken, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan cheese
|*Chicken Parmesan - Large
|$15.59
breaded crispy chicken, marinara, provolone, parmesan cheese
|*Chicken Parmesan - Medium
|$10.99
breaded crispy chicken, marinara, provolone, parmesan cheese