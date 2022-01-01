Chicken salad in Upper Mount Hope
Upper Mount Hope restaurants that serve chicken salad
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
fresh salad greens, caesar dressing, grilled chicken, croutons and grated parmesan
|*Chicken Cobb Salad
|$18.00
salad greens, cajun-spiced grilled chicken, pico de gallo, bacon, crumbled
bleu cheese, egg, guacamole, balsamic vinaigrette
|*Chicken Greek Salad
|$17.00
grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, banana pepper, garbanzo beans, fresh salad greens, red wine vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.49
grilled sliced chicken breast, red onion, croutons, crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy caesar dressing with parmesan cheese
|*Chicken Salad - Large
|$13.99
freshly prepared chicken salad with celery, onion, mustard, lemon juice and mayonnaise
|*Chicken Chef Salad
|$9.99
chicken salad, salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, croutons, banana peppers, choice dressing