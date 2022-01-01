Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Upper Mount Hope

Go
Upper Mount Hope restaurants
Toast

Upper Mount Hope restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery - Mt. Hope

1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Chicken Greek Salad$17.00
grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, banana pepper, garbanzo beans, fresh salad greens, red wine vinaigrette
*Greek Salad$12.00
fresh salad greens, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, banana pepper, garbanzo beans, red wine herb vinaigrette
More about The Distillery - Mt. Hope
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pellegrino's Deli Cafe

1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*Chicken Greek Salad$10.99
grilled sliced chicken breast, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, croutons and banana pepper slices atop salad greens with red wine vinaigrette
*Greek Salad$8.49
feta cheese,
tomatoes, cucumbers, garbanzos, red onion,
kalamata olives, croutons and banana pepper
slices atop salad greens with red wine herb
More about Pellegrino's Deli Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Upper Mount Hope

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Wraps

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Cobb Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

Cobb Salad

Caesar Salad

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Upper Mount Hope to explore

Center City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (532 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston