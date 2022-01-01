Greek salad in Upper Mount Hope
Upper Mount Hope restaurants that serve greek salad
The Distillery - Mt. Hope
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Chicken Greek Salad
|$17.00
grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, banana pepper, garbanzo beans, fresh salad greens, red wine vinaigrette
|*Greek Salad
|$12.00
fresh salad greens, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, banana pepper, garbanzo beans, red wine herb vinaigrette
Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Chicken Greek Salad
|$10.99
grilled sliced chicken breast, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, croutons and banana pepper slices atop salad greens with red wine vinaigrette
|*Greek Salad
|$8.49
feta cheese,
tomatoes, cucumbers, garbanzos, red onion,
kalamata olives, croutons and banana pepper
slices atop salad greens with red wine herb