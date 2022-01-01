Go
Toast

Rock and Wings

Come in and enjoy!

2858 niles st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

KNOCKIN ON HEAVEN'S DOOR BURGER$16.50
LARGE BASKET OF FRIES$8.50
20 BONELESS$26.75
ROCK & WINGS BURGER$16.50
KIDS CHK STRIPS$8.95
10 WINGS$16.75
20 WINGS$26.75
ROCK & WINGS SALAD$11.50
5 PIECES CHICKEN TENDERS$13.95
10 WING COMBO$19.75
See full menu

Location

2858 niles st

Bakersfield CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

King Leo’s Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Victor's Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

VMG is so grateful for you!!

Kern County Felony Spreads

No reviews yet

Mobile food trailer specializing in prison cuisine, and making spreads.

Summit Coffee - Bakersfield

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston