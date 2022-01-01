Go
Rock City Kitchen

1515 W 7th • $

Avg 4.5 (62 reviews)

Hamburger$8.44
3 pc Chicken Tenders w/ Waffle Fries$6.44
OATMEAL$2.44
#5 BKFAST SPECIALS PLATTER$4.44
FRIDAY 3 PC FISH SPECIAL$9.44
COFFEE VANILLA CREAMER 2 FREE
#2 RCK BKFAST SANDWICH-CROISSANT$4.44
Chicken Tender Basket$7.44
Includes 3pc Tenders & Seasoned Waffle Fries
Quick Fix Breakfast Sandwich$3.44
Toasted Breakfast Sandwich w/ Scrambled Eggs & Pork Sausage
#1 QUICK FIX -TOAST SANDWICH$2.44
1515 W 7th

Little Rock AR

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
