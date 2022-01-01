Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar
Rock Creek Kitchen & Bar is your destination for quality food, drinks and entertainment.
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
7768 W 130th St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7768 W 130th St
Middleburg hts OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Islander Bar and Grille
Come in and enjoy!
Fat Head's Brewery
Chill out man, order here!
Arnies Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery