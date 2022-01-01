Go
Rock Elm at The Grove

Rock Elm was started by two friends who had a passion for great food and a bump of bourbon. The first location in Plymouth opened September 2015, and it’s second in Maple Grove in September 2018. They proudly serve scratch-made American food with a modern twist, as well as over 25 craft beers on tap, wine, and specialty cocktails from their craft bar.

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

15641 Grove Circle N • $$

Avg 4.5 (604 reviews)

Popular Items

THE SAFETY ADAM W/CHEESE$13.50
Revier Farms beef, plain and simple with cheese.
BOURBON BBQ BURGER$16.25
Revier Farms beef, cheddar, bacon, crispy onions, lettuce, house pickles, bourbon bbq sauce
DRY HEAT BURGER$16.00
Revier Farms beef, ghost pepper cheese, jalapeños, chipotle aioli, chili spiced tortilla strips, lettuce, avocado
VAT 17 BURGER$16.75
Revier Farms beef, Vat 17 white cheddar, arugula, candied bacon, roasted garlic aioli
KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS$6.50
chicken tenders, ranch, fries, applesauce
ROCK ELM BURGER$16.75
Revier Farms beef, montamore cheese, roasted mushrooms, candied walnut aioli, arugula
KIDS CHEESEBURGER$7.00
Revier Farms burger, fries, applesauce
HOUSEMADE TOTS$11.00
stuffed with loads of cheese and served with housemade bacon ketchup
CRISPY CAJUN CHICKEN$14.25
pecan smoked bacon, lettuce, red onion, tomato, remoulade, hoagie
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

15641 Grove Circle N

Maple Grove MN

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
