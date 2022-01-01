Rock Elm Tavern was started by two friends who had a passion for great food and a bump of bourbon. The first location in Plymouth opened September 2015, and it’s second in Maple Grove in September 2018. They proudly serve scratch-made American food with a modern twist, as well as over 25 craft beers on tap, wine, and specialty cocktails from their craft bar.



SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

16605 County Rd 24 #211 • $$