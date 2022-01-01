Go
Rock Elm Tavern

Rock Elm Tavern was started by two friends who had a passion for great food and a bump of bourbon. The first location in Plymouth opened September 2015, and it’s second in Maple Grove in September 2018. They proudly serve scratch-made American food with a modern twist, as well as over 25 craft beers on tap, wine, and specialty cocktails from their craft bar.

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

16605 County Rd 24 #211 • $$

Avg 4.3 (905 reviews)

Popular Items

BOURBON BBQ BURGER$16.25
Revier Farms beef, cheddar, bacon, crispy onions, lettuce, house pickles, bourbon bbq sauce
VAT 17 BURGER$16.75
Deer Creek Vat 17 cheese, white cheddar, arugula, candied bacon, roasted garlic aioli
HOUSEMADE TOTS$6.00
stuffed with loads of cheese & served with housemade bacon ketchup
THE SAFETY ADAM W/CHEESE$13.50
Burger, plan & simple, with cheese. No other additions please.
KIDS CHEESEBURGER$7.00
slider, american cheese, fries, applesauce
GLAZED SALMON$27.50
bourbon maple glaze, cider farro, grape tomato, arugula, garlic green beans
ROCK ELM BURGER$16.75
montamore cheese, roasted mushrooms, candied walnut aioli, arugula
SOUTHWEST$12.50
avocado, queso fresco, corn, tomato, cilantro, chili-spiced tortilla strips, chipotle ranch, spring mix
KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS$6.50
ranch, fries, applesauce
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Takeout

Location

16605 County Rd 24 #211

Plymouth MN

Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

