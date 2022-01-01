Go
Toast

Rock Fair Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

506 South Franklin Street

No reviews yet

Location

506 South Franklin Street

Cuba MO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sybill's Saint James Restaurant

No reviews yet

Sybill's is truly a dining experience from the moment you walk in. We strive to provide legendary atmosphere, food & service.
Our restaurant is lovingly dedicated to our mother and father, Zeno and Loretta Scheffer, who instilled the love
of the restaurant business in our hearts. We would like to welcome you and hope you always feel at home here.
We sincerely thank you for dining with us at Sybill’s Saint James.
The Scheffer Family, Janet, Tom, & Sybill

SmoothE's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy a healthy delicious smoothie, protein ball, salad bar or protein bowl in our fun friendly high energy atmosphere while dining indoors or out.

Muddy Banks Brewing Co

No reviews yet

Veteran owned and operated brewery in Sullivan, Missouri. Working towards the perfect pint of beer and excellent atmosphere!

Mabuhay Asian Cafe

No reviews yet

Why Mabuhay?
Mabuhay means "WELCOME" in the Filipino language. In the Philippines, guests are always welcome and treated as family.
Authentic food, made with local (when possible), fresh, quality ingredients!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston