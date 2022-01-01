Rock Falls restaurants you'll love

Go
Rock Falls restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Rock Falls

Rock Falls's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Steakhouses
Scroll right

Must-try Rock Falls restaurants

Candlelight Inn image

 

Candlelight Inn

2200 1st Ave, Rock Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Pickles$8.99
Hand battered pickles served with ranch
Cheese Curds$9.99
Fresh from Elsworth Creamery in Elsworth, Wisconisn. We batter them fresh to order.
1# George$12.99
1# of our Famous Chicken George
More about Candlelight Inn
Triple P BBQ image

BBQ

Triple P BBQ

3312 West Rock Falls Rd, Rock Falls

Avg 4.4 (563 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.00
Smoked Pulled Pork on a bun
Smoked Brisket$10.00
Smoked Sliced Brisket
Brisket Mac Bowl$13.00
A heaping portion of our Smoked Mac & Cheese with our chopped Smoked Brisket on top.
More about Triple P BBQ
Restaurant banner

 

Arthur's Garden Deli - Rock Falls

1405 1st Avenue, Rock Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Arthur's Garden Deli - Rock Falls
Map

More near Rock Falls to explore

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bettendorf

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Sterling

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Loves Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston