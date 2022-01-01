Go
Toast

Rock Garden Eatery and Bar

The Rock Garden is located inside the Red Sands Hotel and Spa.
We have limited dine in availablity and recommend ordering online from our take out menu.
Once your order is placed you will receive a text message when it is ready to pick up. Schedule your meals in advance and pick up once your ready!

670 East Highway 24 • $$$

Avg 4 (95 reviews)

Popular Items

Coffee$3.00
Milk$3.00
Fremonts' French Toast$11.00
3 slices of cinnamon swirled french toast. topped with powdered sugar and served with your choice of bacon or sausage.
Sausage$4.00
Toast$2.00
2 Eggs any style$4.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Seating
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

670 East Highway 24

Torrey UT

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Slackers Pizza & Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!
Breakfast from 7 AM to 11 AM
Lunch from 11:30 AM to 3:00 PM
Dinner 4 PM to 8:30 PM

Slackers Burger Joint

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chak Balam Mex Restaurant

No reviews yet

Traditional Mexican food, come in and enjoy!

Stag & Heather Oriental Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston