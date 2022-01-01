Rock Hill restaurants you'll love
Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails
300 technology center way ste. 203, Rock Hill
|Popular items
|Spicy Chicken BLT
|$14.00
|Two Rolls
|$2.00
|Sweet Tea
|$3.00
Joe's Grocery: Food Truck
904 East Main Street, Rock Hill
|Popular items
|Slap Daddy
|$14.00
1/2lbs Waygu Beef, Creamy Herb Cheese, Smoky Grilled Onions, Dapper Dukes, House Pickles, Bibb Lettuce
|Onion Rings
|$6.00
Hand-Cut Sweet Onions, Beer & Shot Tempura, Dapper Dukes, House Seasoning
|Butternut Carrot Bisque
|$14.00
A creamy velvety offering of roasted butternut squash and carrots, with a subtle touch of coconut and ginger.
Serves 3
*Soup by quart sold frozen
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Hartland's Bar
2260 Cross Pointe Dr, Rock Hill
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.95
|8 Wing Plate
|$11.95
|6 Wings
|$7.95
Charanda Mexican Grill
4811 Old York Rd #101, Rock Hill
|Popular items
|Chimichangas
|$10.95
|Corn on the Cob
|$3.30
|Chicken Quesadilla (2)
|$7.75
Knowledge Perk Coffee
130 W. White St., Rock Hill
|Popular items
|Small ICED Latte
|$4.45
|Large Medium Roast
|$3.45
|Large Latte
|$4.85
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Pizza
4811 Old York Rd, Rock Hill
|Popular items
|Large Create Your Own Pizza
|$16.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
|Small Create Your Own Pizza
|$10.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
|6 Traditional Wings
|$8.00
Six or Twelve. Choice of Sauce.
Amelie's French Bakery
157 E Main Street, Rock Hill
|Popular items
|Create Your Own Sandwich
|$8.50
Create your own sandwich by building it how you want. Pick from our specialty made breads, whimsical spreads, and a variety of toppings.
|Fresh Fruit Mini Tart
A mini version of our fresh fruit tarts made with flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with pastry cream and then topped with assorted fresh fruits and shiny apricot glaze!
|Classic Croissant
|$2.50
Light, flakey buttered croissant.
Time Out Sports Bar & Grill
131 S Herlong Ave, Rock Hill
|Popular items
|-Family 4 pack
|$25.00
Four Cheeseburgers, served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle Spears on the side. Comes with choice of two basket sides! Feeds Four people.
|-Basket Of Fries
|$4.00
|Street Corn
|$3.00
Empire Pizza Food Truck
Food Truck, Rock Hill
|Popular items
|12" The Works Pizza
|$13.00
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Black Olive
|6 Wings
|$6.00
Served with ranch.
|Giant Pretzel
|$6.00
Beer Cheese and Mustard
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wingbonz
1027 Oakland Ave, Rock Hill
|Popular items
|SD Ranch
|$0.99
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.99
|15 Wings
|$19.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
819 Terrace Park, Rock Hill
|Popular items
|Angus Sliders
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, cowboy sauce on a Hawaiian slider bun (1390 CAL.)
|Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Pizza
1405 Riverchase Blvd, Rock Hill
|Popular items
|Side Garden
|$4.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Bell Pepper, Croutons, Cheese Blend.
|Create Your Own Calzone
|$10.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
|Garlic Knots
|$5.00
Six Knots
Kounter
135 E Main Street, Rock Hill
|Popular items
|chicken sliders
|$16.00
pan fried bologna, fried egg, chef rob's og beer cheese, roasted tomato, arugula
|OG chix sammie
|$12.00
seared chix, sunflower pesto, chunked avocado, bacon jam, peppercorn ranch, house-made focaccia
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
The Flipside Restaurant
129 Caldwell St, Rock Hill
|Popular items
|Original Flipside Burger
|$10.00
bacon and onion jam. amy’s pimento cheese. brioche. shredded lettuce.
Casa Tequila
2215 India Hook Rd, Rock Hill
|Popular items
|Street Corn Cup (Sm)
|$3.99
Corn served in a cup filled with mayo, cotija cheese and tajin chili adorned with lime and valentina upon your request.
|Pick 2 Combo
|$10.99
PICK TWO: burrito, enchilada, chimichanga, quesadilla, taco, tostada or sope. CHOICE OF: chicken, ground beef, stew beef, cheese or beans.
|Fajita a la Diabla
|$15.95
Spiced steak or chicken with Mexican chorizo grilled mushrooms, chile de arbol topped with cheese dip sauce.
Millstone Pizza and Taproom
121 Caldwell St,Ste 103, Rock Hill
|Popular items
|Medium Margherita
|$14.00
Pizza Sauce, Basil, Buffalo Mozzarella.
|Fried Garlic Knots
|$7.00
Garlic Butter, assiago cheese, oregano, basil w/marinara Start it
|Large Home Salad
|$10.00
Spring Mix, Goat Cheese, Red onion, tomatoes, croutons
The Dixie Pig
2007 Celanese Rd, Rock Hill
|Popular items
|6 Wings
|$8.00
Jumbo wings fried to perfection and tossed with your favorite sauce. Ranch or Blue Cheese included
|Smoked Onion Dip
|$6.25
Smoked Vidalia onions, blended with mayo, sour cream and spices. Topped with green onion and served with fried "Dixie Chips"
|The Paulie
|$11.75
One split beer braised brat topped with pulled pork, Dixie Gold sauce and fried pork belly. Topped with provolone and swiss cheese and served on a grilled onion bun. Comes with one homemade side and a pickle
Amelie's French Bakery: Cake's
157 E Main Street, Rock Hill
|Popular items
|Macaron Gateaux
|$18.95
Our macaron gâteau consists of three layers of cookies and two layers of buttercream filling and are approximately six inches in diameter. (No modifications to the design of the macaron gâteau) This dessert typically serves around 8 - 10 people (add-ons may be an additional fee). Choose from any of our year-round or seasonal flavors.
|Lemon Meringue
Lemon Meringue - Lemon Chiffon, Meringue, Lemon Curd
|Bûche de Noël Cake
|$44.50
Available Dec. 1 -Dec. 31! … A French holiday classic, a yule log cake. Vanilla roulade cake with vanilla pastry cream and simple syrup. We offer three buttercream options to choose from: chocolate, coffee or hazelnut then dusted with cocoa. The decorations atop include fresh cranberries, meringue mushrooms, and white chocolate leaves.
Shrimp Boat- Heckle (NEW)
