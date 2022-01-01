Rock Hill restaurants you'll love

Rock Hill restaurants
Toast
  • Rock Hill

Rock Hill's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Thai
Steakhouses
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Must-try Rock Hill restaurants

Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails image

SALADS

Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails

300 technology center way ste. 203, Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (113 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chicken BLT$14.00
Two Rolls$2.00
Sweet Tea$3.00
More about Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails
Joe's Grocery: Food Truck image

 

Joe's Grocery: Food Truck

904 East Main Street, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Slap Daddy$14.00
1/2lbs Waygu Beef, Creamy Herb Cheese, Smoky Grilled Onions, Dapper Dukes, House Pickles, Bibb Lettuce
Onion Rings$6.00
Hand-Cut Sweet Onions, Beer & Shot Tempura, Dapper Dukes, House Seasoning
Butternut Carrot Bisque$14.00
A creamy velvety offering of roasted butternut squash and carrots, with a subtle touch of coconut and ginger.
Serves 3
*Soup by quart sold frozen
More about Joe's Grocery: Food Truck
Hartland's Bar image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Hartland's Bar

2260 Cross Pointe Dr, Rock Hill

Avg 4.1 (454 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$9.95
8 Wing Plate$11.95
6 Wings$7.95
More about Hartland's Bar
Charanda Mexican Grill image

 

Charanda Mexican Grill

4811 Old York Rd #101, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chimichangas$10.95
Corn on the Cob$3.30
Chicken Quesadilla (2)$7.75
More about Charanda Mexican Grill
Knowledge Perk Coffee image

 

Knowledge Perk Coffee

130 W. White St., Rock Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Small ICED Latte$4.45
Large Medium Roast$3.45
Large Latte$4.85
More about Knowledge Perk Coffee
Empire Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

4811 Old York Rd, Rock Hill

Avg 4.6 (9226 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Create Your Own Pizza$16.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
Small Create Your Own Pizza$10.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
6 Traditional Wings$8.00
Six or Twelve. Choice of Sauce.
More about Empire Pizza
Charanda Mexican Grill image

 

Charanda Mexican Grill

2260 Crosspointe Dr, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chimichangas$10.95
Salsa to Go- Large$2.99
Rice$1.95
More about Charanda Mexican Grill
Amelie's French Bakery image

 

Amelie's French Bakery

157 E Main Street, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Create Your Own Sandwich$8.50
Create your own sandwich by building it how you want. Pick from our specialty made breads, whimsical spreads, and a variety of toppings.
Fresh Fruit Mini Tart
A mini version of our fresh fruit tarts made with flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with pastry cream and then topped with assorted fresh fruits and shiny apricot glaze!
Classic Croissant$2.50
Light, flakey buttered croissant.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Time Out Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Time Out Sports Bar & Grill

131 S Herlong Ave, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
-Family 4 pack$25.00
Four Cheeseburgers, served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle Spears on the side. Comes with choice of two basket sides! Feeds Four people.
-Basket Of Fries$4.00
Street Corn$3.00
More about Time Out Sports Bar & Grill
Empire Pizza Food Truck image

 

Empire Pizza Food Truck

Food Truck, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12" The Works Pizza$13.00
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Black Olive
6 Wings$6.00
Served with ranch.
Giant Pretzel$6.00
Beer Cheese and Mustard
More about Empire Pizza Food Truck
Wingbonz image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wingbonz

1027 Oakland Ave, Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (6194 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SD Ranch$0.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.99
15 Wings$19.99
More about Wingbonz
The Brass Tap image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

819 Terrace Park, Rock Hill

Avg 4 (632 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Angus Sliders
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, cowboy sauce on a Hawaiian slider bun (1390 CAL.)
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Empire Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

1405 Riverchase Blvd, Rock Hill

Avg 4.6 (10100 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Garden$4.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Bell Pepper, Croutons, Cheese Blend.
Create Your Own Calzone$10.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
Garlic Knots$5.00
Six Knots
More about Empire Pizza
Kounter image

 

Kounter

135 E Main Street, Rock Hill

Avg 4.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
chicken sliders$16.00
pan fried bologna, fried egg, chef rob's og beer cheese, roasted tomato, arugula
OG chix sammie$12.00
seared chix, sunflower pesto, chunked avocado, bacon jam, peppercorn ranch, house-made focaccia
More about Kounter
The Flipside Restaurant image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

The Flipside Restaurant

129 Caldwell St, Rock Hill

Avg 4.6 (1578 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Original Flipside Burger$10.00
bacon and onion jam. amy’s pimento cheese. brioche. shredded lettuce.
More about The Flipside Restaurant
The Pump House - Rock Hill image

 

The Pump House - Rock Hill

575 Herrons Ferry Road, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Pump House - Rock Hill
NC Noodle Bar (2) image

 

NC Noodle Bar (2)

2365 Cherry Rd, Rock hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about NC Noodle Bar (2)
Restaurant banner

 

Casa Tequila

2215 India Hook Rd, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Street Corn Cup (Sm)$3.99
Corn served in a cup filled with mayo, cotija cheese and tajin chili adorned with lime and valentina upon your request.
Pick 2 Combo$10.99
PICK TWO: burrito, enchilada, chimichanga, quesadilla, taco, tostada or sope. CHOICE OF: chicken, ground beef, stew beef, cheese or beans.
Fajita a la Diabla$15.95
Spiced steak or chicken with Mexican chorizo grilled mushrooms, chile de arbol topped with cheese dip sauce.
More about Casa Tequila
Restaurant banner

 

Millstone Pizza and Taproom

121 Caldwell St,Ste 103, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Medium Margherita$14.00
Pizza Sauce, Basil, Buffalo Mozzarella.
Fried Garlic Knots$7.00
Garlic Butter, assiago cheese, oregano, basil w/marinara Start it
Large Home Salad$10.00
Spring Mix, Goat Cheese, Red onion, tomatoes, croutons
More about Millstone Pizza and Taproom
The Dixie Pig image

 

The Dixie Pig

2007 Celanese Rd, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 Wings$8.00
Jumbo wings fried to perfection and tossed with your favorite sauce. Ranch or Blue Cheese included
Smoked Onion Dip$6.25
Smoked Vidalia onions, blended with mayo, sour cream and spices. Topped with green onion and served with fried "Dixie Chips"
The Paulie$11.75
One split beer braised brat topped with pulled pork, Dixie Gold sauce and fried pork belly. Topped with provolone and swiss cheese and served on a grilled onion bun. Comes with one homemade side and a pickle
More about The Dixie Pig
Main pic

 

Nature's Table

2427 Cross Pointe Dr, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Nature's Table
Restaurant banner

 

Amelie's French Bakery: Cake's

157 E Main Street, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Macaron Gateaux$18.95
Our macaron gâteau consists of three layers of cookies and two layers of buttercream filling and are approximately six inches in diameter. (No modifications to the design of the macaron gâteau) This dessert typically serves around 8 - 10 people (add-ons may be an additional fee). Choose from any of our year-round or seasonal flavors.
Lemon Meringue
Lemon Meringue - Lemon Chiffon, Meringue, Lemon Curd
Bûche de Noël Cake$44.50
Available Dec. 1 -Dec. 31! … A French holiday classic, a yule log cake. Vanilla roulade cake with vanilla pastry cream and simple syrup. We offer three buttercream options to choose from: chocolate, coffee or hazelnut then dusted with cocoa. The decorations atop include fresh cranberries, meringue mushrooms, and white chocolate leaves.
More about Amelie's French Bakery: Cake's
Restaurant banner

 

Shrimp Boat- Heckle (NEW)

771 S Heckle Blvd, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Shrimp Boat- Heckle (NEW)
Restaurant banner

 

The Little Cafe

725 Cherry Rd suite 180, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Little Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Riverwalk 3

652 Herrons Ferry Road Unit 109, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Riverwalk 3
Restaurant banner

 

Shrimp Boat- Cherry Rd (NEW)

1411 Cherry Rd, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Shrimp Boat- Cherry Rd (NEW)
Restaurant banner

 

Riverwalk 4

TBD, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Riverwalk 4
Restaurant banner

 

Riverwalk 2

652 Herrons Ferry Road Unit 109, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Riverwalk 2
Helen’s Hot Chicken & Seafood image

 

Helen’s Hot Chicken & Seafood

706 Mt Gallant Road, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Helen’s Hot Chicken & Seafood

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Rock Hill

Quesadillas

French Fries

Tacos

Garlic Knots

Macarons

Cookies

Sliders

Cheese Pizza

