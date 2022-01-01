Rock Hill bars & lounges you'll love

Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails image

SALADS

Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails

300 technology center way ste. 203, Rock Hill

Avg 4.4 (113 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chicken BLT$14.00
Two Rolls$2.00
Sweet Tea$3.00
More about Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails
Hartland's Bar image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Hartland's Bar

2260 Cross Pointe Dr, Rock Hill

Avg 4.1 (454 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$9.95
8 Wing Plate$11.95
6 Wings$7.95
More about Hartland's Bar
Empire Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

4811 Old York Rd, Rock Hill

Avg 4.6 (9226 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Create Your Own Pizza$16.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
Small Create Your Own Pizza$10.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
6 Traditional Wings$8.00
Six or Twelve. Choice of Sauce.
More about Empire Pizza
Time Out Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Time Out Sports Bar & Grill

131 S Herlong Ave, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
-Family 4 pack$25.00
Four Cheeseburgers, served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle Spears on the side. Comes with choice of two basket sides! Feeds Four people.
-Basket Of Fries$4.00
Street Corn$3.00
More about Time Out Sports Bar & Grill
Empire Pizza Food Truck image

 

Empire Pizza Food Truck

Food Truck, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12" The Works Pizza$13.00
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Black Olive
6 Wings$6.00
Served with ranch.
Giant Pretzel$6.00
Beer Cheese and Mustard
More about Empire Pizza Food Truck
The Brass Tap image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

819 Terrace Park, Rock Hill

Avg 4 (632 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Empire Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

1405 Riverchase Blvd, Rock Hill

Avg 4.6 (10100 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Garden$4.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Bell Pepper, Croutons, Cheese Blend.
Create Your Own Calzone$10.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
Garlic Knots$5.00
Six Knots
More about Empire Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Millstone Pizza and Taproom

121 Caldwell St,Ste 103, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Medium Margherita$14.00
Pizza Sauce, Basil, Buffalo Mozzarella.
Large Home Salad$10.00
Spring Mix, Goat Cheese, Red onion, tomatoes, croutons
Fried Garlic Knots$7.00
Garlic Butter, assiago cheese, oregano, basil w/marinara Start it
More about Millstone Pizza and Taproom

