Rock Hill bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Rock Hill
More about Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails
SALADS
Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails
300 technology center way ste. 203, Rock Hill
|Popular items
|Spicy Chicken BLT
|$14.00
|Two Rolls
|$2.00
|Sweet Tea
|$3.00
More about Hartland's Bar
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Hartland's Bar
2260 Cross Pointe Dr, Rock Hill
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.95
|8 Wing Plate
|$11.95
|6 Wings
|$7.95
More about Empire Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Pizza
4811 Old York Rd, Rock Hill
|Popular items
|Large Create Your Own Pizza
|$16.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
|Small Create Your Own Pizza
|$10.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
|6 Traditional Wings
|$8.00
Six or Twelve. Choice of Sauce.
More about Time Out Sports Bar & Grill
Time Out Sports Bar & Grill
131 S Herlong Ave, Rock Hill
|Popular items
|-Family 4 pack
|$25.00
Four Cheeseburgers, served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle Spears on the side. Comes with choice of two basket sides! Feeds Four people.
|-Basket Of Fries
|$4.00
|Street Corn
|$3.00
More about Empire Pizza Food Truck
Empire Pizza Food Truck
Food Truck, Rock Hill
|Popular items
|12" The Works Pizza
|$13.00
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Black Olive
|6 Wings
|$6.00
Served with ranch.
|Giant Pretzel
|$6.00
Beer Cheese and Mustard
More about The Brass Tap
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
819 Terrace Park, Rock Hill
|Popular items
|2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
|2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
More about Empire Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Pizza
1405 Riverchase Blvd, Rock Hill
|Popular items
|Side Garden
|$4.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Bell Pepper, Croutons, Cheese Blend.
|Create Your Own Calzone
|$10.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
|Garlic Knots
|$5.00
Six Knots
More about Millstone Pizza and Taproom
Millstone Pizza and Taproom
121 Caldwell St,Ste 103, Rock Hill
|Popular items
|Medium Margherita
|$14.00
Pizza Sauce, Basil, Buffalo Mozzarella.
|Large Home Salad
|$10.00
Spring Mix, Goat Cheese, Red onion, tomatoes, croutons
|Fried Garlic Knots
|$7.00
Garlic Butter, assiago cheese, oregano, basil w/marinara Start it