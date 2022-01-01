Rock Hill Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Rock Hill

Charanda Mexican Grill image

 

Charanda Mexican Grill

4811 Old York Rd #101, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chimichangas$10.95
Beef Tacos (3)$7.25
Charanda Cheese Steak$14.95
More about Charanda Mexican Grill
Charanda Mexican Grill image

 

Charanda Mexican Grill

2260 Crosspointe Dr, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chimichangas$10.95
Salsa to Go- Large$2.99
Rice$1.95
More about Charanda Mexican Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Casa Tequila

2215 India Hook Rd, Rock Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Street Corn Cup (Sm)$3.99
Corn served in a cup filled with mayo, cotija cheese and tajin chili adorned with lime and valentina upon your request.
Pick 2 Combo$10.99
PICK TWO: burrito, enchilada, chimichanga, quesadilla, taco, tostada or sope. CHOICE OF: chicken, ground beef, stew beef, cheese or beans.
Fajita a la Diabla$15.95
Spiced steak or chicken with Mexican chorizo grilled mushrooms, chile de arbol topped with cheese dip sauce.
More about Casa Tequila

