Rock Hill Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Rock Hill
More about Charanda Mexican Grill
Charanda Mexican Grill
4811 Old York Rd #101, Rock Hill
|Popular items
|Chimichangas
|$10.95
|Beef Tacos (3)
|$7.25
|Charanda Cheese Steak
|$14.95
More about Charanda Mexican Grill
Charanda Mexican Grill
2260 Crosspointe Dr, Rock Hill
|Popular items
|Chimichangas
|$10.95
|Salsa to Go- Large
|$2.99
|Rice
|$1.95
More about Casa Tequila
Casa Tequila
2215 India Hook Rd, Rock Hill
|Popular items
|Street Corn Cup (Sm)
|$3.99
Corn served in a cup filled with mayo, cotija cheese and tajin chili adorned with lime and valentina upon your request.
|Pick 2 Combo
|$10.99
PICK TWO: burrito, enchilada, chimichanga, quesadilla, taco, tostada or sope. CHOICE OF: chicken, ground beef, stew beef, cheese or beans.
|Fajita a la Diabla
|$15.95
Spiced steak or chicken with Mexican chorizo grilled mushrooms, chile de arbol topped with cheese dip sauce.