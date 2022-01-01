Rock Hill pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Rock Hill
More about Empire Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Pizza
4811 Old York Rd, Rock Hill
|Popular items
|Large Create Your Own Pizza
|$16.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
|Small Create Your Own Pizza
|$10.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
|6 Traditional Wings
|$8.00
Six or Twelve. Choice of Sauce.
More about Empire Pizza Food Truck
Empire Pizza Food Truck
Food Truck, Rock Hill
|Popular items
|12" The Works Pizza
|$13.00
Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Black Olive
|6 Wings
|$6.00
Served with ranch.
|Giant Pretzel
|$6.00
Beer Cheese and Mustard
More about Empire Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Pizza
1405 Riverchase Blvd, Rock Hill
|Popular items
|Side Garden
|$4.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Onion, Bell Pepper, Croutons, Cheese Blend.
|Create Your Own Calzone
|$10.00
Choice of Size, Base, Topping.
|Garlic Knots
|$5.00
Six Knots
More about Millstone Pizza and Taproom
Millstone Pizza and Taproom
121 Caldwell St,Ste 103, Rock Hill
|Popular items
|Medium Margherita
|$14.00
Pizza Sauce, Basil, Buffalo Mozzarella.
|Large Home Salad
|$10.00
Spring Mix, Goat Cheese, Red onion, tomatoes, croutons
|Fried Garlic Knots
|$7.00
Garlic Butter, assiago cheese, oregano, basil w/marinara Start it