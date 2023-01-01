Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Black bean soup in
Rock Hill
/
Rock Hill
/
Black Bean Soup
Rock Hill restaurants that serve black bean soup
Charanda Mexican Grill - Newport
4811 Old York Rd #101, Rock Hill
No reviews yet
Black Bean Soup
$7.95
More about Charanda Mexican Grill - Newport
Charanda Mexican of Rock Hill
2260 Crosspointe Dr, Rock Hill
No reviews yet
Black Bean Soup
$7.95
More about Charanda Mexican of Rock Hill
Browse other tasty dishes in Rock Hill
Enchiladas
Macarons
Fajitas
Molten Chocolate Cake
Sundaes
Pecan Pies
Spaghetti
Crab Cakes
More near Rock Hill to explore
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(421 restaurants)
Fort Mill
Avg 4.6
(33 restaurants)
Waxhaw
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Matthews
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Gastonia
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 5
(9 restaurants)
Indian Trail
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Clover
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(421 restaurants)
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(21 restaurants)
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(94 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1953 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(263 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(378 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(579 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(313 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(434 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston