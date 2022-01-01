Brisket in Rock Hill
Rock Hill restaurants that serve brisket
The Dixie Pig
2007 Celanese Rd, Rock Hill
|Chopped Brisket (After 5pm Only)
|$9.75
Chopped slow smoked beef brisket with your choice of sauce and white slaw on a burger bun. Comes with one Homemade side and a pickle.
|Chopped Brisket (After 5pm Only)
|$17.50
10 oz. of chopped slow smoked beef brisket and your choice of BBQ Sauce. Comes with two Homemade sides and two hushpuppies.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
819 Terrace Park, Rock Hill
|Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
|2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)